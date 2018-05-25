Columbus C.E.O. Magazine Again Names WesBanco A Winner Of The Columbus Metro Area 2018 Top Workplaces Award

"For the third year in a row, WesBanco has been voted a Top Workplace by our employees," says Lisa Robinson-Shaw, WesBanco Market President for Central Ohio. "We are very appreciative to again receive this high honor, and would like to thank our employees and congratulate them for their hard work and tireless commitment to our customers and communities. Our success is not possible without their integrity, dedication, and passion. For almost 150 years, WesBanco has continuously strived to create a better bank by providing superior customer satisfaction, as demonstrated by our Better Banking Pledge, as well as pathways for employee success."

"Top Workplaces is more than just recognition," said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. "Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement. Becoming a Top Workplace isn't something organizations can buy, it is an achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It's a big deal."

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a multi-state, bank holding company with total assets of approximately $10.2 billion (as of March 31, 2018). WesBanco is a diversified and well-balanced financial services institution, with a community bank at its core, built upon a strong legacy of credit and risk management. WesBanco has meaningful market share across its key geographies maintained by its commitment to dedicated customer service and solid fee-based businesses. It also provides wealth management services through a century-old trust and wealth management business, with approximately $4.0 billion of assets under management (as of March 31, 2018), and serves as registered investment advisor to a proprietary mutual fund family, the WesMark Funds. WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 177 financial centers (including the five locations of First Sentry Bancshares, acquired on April 5, 2018) in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. In addition, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.

