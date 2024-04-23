WesBanco Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Deposit growth outpaces strong sequential quarter loan growth

WHEELING, W.Va., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2024 was $33.2 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.56, compared to $39.8 million and $0.67 per diluted share, respectively, for the first quarter of 2023. As noted in the following table, net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $33.2 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, as compared to $42.3 million, or $0.71 per diluted share (non-GAAP measures).







For the Three Months Ended March 31,









2024

2023



(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share



Net income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP)(1)

$ 33,162

$ 0.56

$ 42,301

$ 0.71



Less: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

-

-

(2,491)

(0.04)



Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP)

$ 33,162

$ 0.56

$ 39,810

$ 0.67



(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.





Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended March 31, 2024:

Deposits of $13.5 billion increased 4.8% year-over-year and 2.5% quarter-over-quarter Average loans to average deposits were 88.7%, providing continued capacity to fund loan growth Solid sequential quarter deposit growth allowed for both the funding of loan growth and the pay-down of Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

increased 4.8% year-over-year and 2.5% quarter-over-quarter Total loan growth was 9.0% year-over-year and 2.0% quarter-over-quarter, or 8.1% annualized Total loans are up $1.0 billion as compared to the prior year period

Non-interest income increased 10.8% year-over-year, supported by new commercial loan swap and wealth management fees Trust assets increased to $5.6 billion , driven by both market value adjustments and organic growth

Non-interest expense declined sequentially due to management of staffing levels and marketing costs

Key credit quality metrics such as non-performing assets, total past due loans, and net loan charge-offs, as percentages of total portfolio loans, have remained at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages (based upon the prior four quarters for banks with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion )

and ) WesBanco continues to earn national accolades, most recently Forbes' America's Best Banks 2024

"WesBanco's first quarter results marked a strong start to 2024. We grew loans and deposits while smartly managing borrowings, controlling costs, and advancing our efforts to diversify revenue streams and drive non-interest income," said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, WesBanco. "Our commitment to customer service, sustainable growth strategies, and strong credit quality earned us yet another national accolade this quarter. With this solid start to the year and the continued strength of our teams, markets, and strategies, we are well-positioned to continue delivering value for our shareholders."

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2024, total portfolio loans were $11.9 billion, which increased $1.0 billion, or 9.0%, year-over-year driven by strong performance from our commercial and residential lending teams. Total commercial loans of $8.4 billion increased 9.3% year-over-year and 9.8% quarter-over-quarter annualized. Commercial loan growth continues to reflect the benefit of our commercial banker hiring and loan production office strategies, as well as lower commercial real estate payoffs of $63 million for the quarter, compared to an anticipated annual level in the $500 million range within a more normal operating environment. The commercial pipeline was a record $1.2 billion at March 31, 2024, with substantial generation from the four new loan production offices.

Total deposits, as of March 31, 2024, were $13.5 billion, up 4.8% from March 31, 2023 and up 2.5% from December 31, 2023, reflecting the benefit of deposit gathering and retention efforts by our retail and commercial teams. The composition of total deposits continues to have some mix shift, reflecting the impact of the significant increase in the federal funds rate; however, total demand deposits continue to represent 55% of total deposits, with the non-interest bearing component representing 29%, which remains consistent with the percentage range prior to the pandemic.

Credit Quality

As of March 31, 2024, total loans past due, criticized and classified loans, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the loan portfolio and total assets have remained low, from a historical perspective, and within a consistent range through the last two years. Total loans past due as a percent of the loan portfolio increased 4 basis points from the prior year but declined 8 basis points sequentially. Criticized and classified loans as a percent of the loan portfolio increased 8 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 2.30%, while non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets increased 3 basis points to 0.19% but were down 5 basis points from the prior year period. Net charge-offs of $5.9 million primarily reflect a single borrower with loans totaling $4.8 million. The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans at March 31, 2024 decreased slightly, as compared to the fourth quarter, to 1.09% of total loans, or $129.2 million. Excluded from the allowance for credit losses and related coverage ratio are fair market value adjustments on previously acquired loans representing 0.11% of total loans.

Net Interest Margin and Income

As anticipated, the net interest margin of 2.92% for the first quarter of 2024 decreased 10 basis points sequentially and 44 basis points year-over-year primarily due to higher funding costs from increasing deposit costs and associated remix from non-interest bearing deposits into higher tier money market and certificate of deposit accounts. Total deposit funding costs were 256 basis points for the first quarter of 2024, and, when including non-interest deposits, total deposit funding costs were 181 basis points. Accretion from acquisitions benefited the first quarter net interest margin by 3 basis points, as compared to 4 basis points in the prior year period.

First quarter net interest income of $114.0 million decreased $10.4 million, or 8.3%, year-over-year, reflecting the impact of rising rates on funding costs more than offsetting higher loan and securities yields and loan growth.

Non-Interest Income

For the first quarter of 2024, non-interest income of $30.6 million increased $3.0 million, or 10.8%, from the first quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily due to net swap fee and valuation income, service charges on deposits, and trust fees. The net swap fee and valuation income of $1.6 million reflects $0.8 million of new swap fees and net fair value adjustments of $0.8 million, as compared to $1.8 million and negative $1.0 million, respectively, in the prior year period. Service charges on deposits increased $0.6 million year-over-year, reflecting fee income from new products and services and increased general consumer spending. Trust fees, which are seasonally higher during the first quarter, increased $0.6 million year-over-year due to an 11.4% increase in trust assets, driven by both market value adjustments and organic growth.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense, excluding restructuring and merger-related costs, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were $97.2 million, a $4.2 million increase year-over-year but a $2.3 million decrease sequentially, which reflects lower quarterly average staffing levels and the timing of marketing campaigns. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by increases in other operating expenses, salaries and wages, and equipment and software expenses. Other operating expenses increased $2.2 million primarily due to higher costs and fees in support of loan growth and higher miscellaneous taxes and expenses. Salaries and wages increased $1.0 million compared to the prior year period due to higher salary expense related to annual merit increases and new revenue-producing hires, mainly commercial lenders during the past year, partially offset by efficiency improvements in the mortgage and branch staffing models. Equipment and software expense increased $0.9 million due to the planned upgrade of our ATM fleet with the latest technology and general inflationary cost increases for existing service agreements.

Capital

WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At March 31, 2024, Tier I leverage was 9.79%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 11.87%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 10.84%, and total risk-based capital was 14.76%. In addition, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio improved to 7.63%.

Conference Call and Webcast

WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, 855-669-9657 for Canadian callers, or 412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-344-7529, 855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, or 412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 7101399. The replay will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on April 24, 2024 and end at 12 a.m. ET on May 8, 2024. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.wesbanco.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.WesBanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions, changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, Wesbanco, Inc. is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. The company's banking subsidiary, Wesbanco Bank, Inc., operates more than 190 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, the company provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through its century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.6 billion of assets under management (as of March 31, 2024). The company also offers insurance and brokerage services through its affiliates and subsidiaries. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X, formerly Twitter.

WESBANCO, INC.









Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights







Page 5 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

























For the Three Months Ended Statement of Income March 31, Interest and dividend income 2024

2023

% Change

Loans, including fees $ 166,974

$ 133,406

25.2

Interest and dividends on securities:













Taxable 17,404

19,086

(8.8)



Tax-exempt 4,586

4,790

(4.3)





Total interest and dividends on securities 21,990

23,876

(7.9)

Other interest income 6,369

3,273

94.6 Total interest and dividend income 195,333

160,555

21.7 Interest expense











Interest bearing demand deposits 25,590

11,106

130.4

Money market deposits 16,114

4,252

279.0

Savings deposits 7,667

4,000

91.7

Certificates of deposit 10,247

1,203

751.8





Total interest expense on deposits 59,618

20,561

190.0

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 17,000

11,300

50.4

Other short-term borrowings 674

418

61.2

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 4,075

3,944

3.3





Total interest expense 81,367

36,223

124.6 Net interest income 113,966

124,332

(8.3)

Provision for credit losses 4,014

3,577

12.2 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 109,952

120,755

(8.9) Non-interest income











Trust fees 8,082

7,494

7.8

Service charges on deposits 6,784

6,170

10.0

Digital banking income 4,704

4,605

2.1

Net swap fee and valuation income 1,563

799

95.6

Net securities brokerage revenue 2,548

2,576

(1.1)

Bank-owned life insurance 2,067

1,959

5.5

Mortgage banking income 693

426

62.7

Net securities gains 537

145

270.3

Net gains on other real estate owned and other assets 154

232

(33.6)

Other income 3,497

3,247

7.7





Total non-interest income 30,629

27,653

10.8 Non-interest expense











Salaries and wages 42,997

41,952

2.5

Employee benefits 12,184

12,060

1.0

Net occupancy 6,623

6,643

(0.3)

Equipment and software 10,008

9,063

10.4

Marketing 1,885

2,325

(18.9)

FDIC insurance 3,448

2,884

19.6

Amortization of intangible assets 2,092

2,301

(9.1)

Restructuring and merger-related expense -

3,153

(100.0)

Other operating expenses 17,954

15,744

14.0





Total non-interest expense 97,191

96,125

1.1 Income before provision for income taxes 43,390

52,283

(17.0)

Provision for income taxes 7,697

9,942

(22.6) Net Income 35,693

42,341

(15.7) Preferred stock dividends 2,531

2,531

- Net income available to common shareholders $ 33,162

$ 39,810

(16.7)



































Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 115,185

$ 125,605

(8.3)

















Per common share data









Net income per common share - basic $ 0.56

$ 0.67

(16.4) Net income per common share - diluted 0.56

0.67

(16.4) Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.56

0.71

(21.1) Dividends declared 0.36

0.35

2.9 Book value (period end) 40.30

39.34

2.4 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 21.39

20.27

5.5 Average common shares outstanding - basic 59,382,758

59,217,711

0.3 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 59,523,679

59,375,053

0.3 Period end common shares outstanding 59,395,777

59,246,569

0.3 Period end preferred shares outstanding 150,000

150,000

-











(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item. (2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.





WESBANCO, INC.

























Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights























Page 6 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, unless otherwise noted)

























































Selected ratios

































For the Three Months Ended













March 31,













2024

2023

% Change













































Return on average assets

0.75 % 0.95 % (21.05) %











Return on average assets, excluding

























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

0.75

1.01

(25.74)













Return on average equity

5.24

6.57

(20.24)













Return on average equity, excluding

























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

5.24

6.98

(24.93)













Return on average tangible equity (1)

9.85

12.72

(22.56)













Return on average tangible equity, excluding

























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

9.85

13.48

(26.93)













Return on average tangible common equity (1)

10.96

14.28

(23.25)













Return on average tangible common equity, excluding

























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

10.96

15.13

(27.56)













Yield on earning assets (2)

4.98

4.32

15.28













Cost of interest bearing liabilities

2.98

1.52

96.05













Net interest spread (2)

2.00

2.80

(28.57)













Net interest margin (2)

2.92

3.36

(13.10)













Efficiency (1) (2)

66.65

60.66

9.87













Average loans to average deposits

88.67

83.46

6.24













Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans

0.20

0.07

185.71













Effective income tax rate

17.74

19.02

(6.73)





















































































































































For the Three Months Ended













Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,













2024

2023

2023

2023

2023





































Return on average assets

0.75 % 0.74 % 0.78 % 0.98 % 0.95 %



Return on average assets, excluding

























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

0.75

0.74

0.80

0.98

1.01





Return on average equity

5.24

5.21

5.49

6.81

6.57





Return on average equity, excluding

























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

5.24

5.21

5.57

6.82

6.98





Return on average tangible equity (1)

9.85

10.11

10.60

12.98

12.72





Return on average tangible equity, excluding

























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

9.85

10.11

10.75

12.99

13.48





Return on average tangible common equity (1)

10.96

11.32

11.87

14.52

14.28





Return on average tangible common equity, excluding

























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

10.96

11.32

12.03

14.53

15.13





Yield on earning assets (2)

4.98

4.88

4.72

4.59

4.32





Cost of interest bearing liabilities

2.98

2.76

2.52

2.15

1.52





Net interest spread (2)

2.00

2.12

2.20

2.44

2.80





Net interest margin (2)

2.92

3.02

3.03

3.18

3.36





Efficiency (1) (2)

66.65

66.75

64.95

62.33

60.66





Average loans to average deposits

88.67

87.07

86.79

85.44

83.46





Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans

0.20

0.06

0.01

0.02

0.07





Effective income tax rate

17.74

19.66

16.83

16.80

19.02





Trust assets, market value at period end ($MM)

$ 5,601

$ 5,360

$ 4,982

$ 5,127

$ 5,026





Securities brokerage account value (includes annuities) ($MM)

$ 1,751

$ 1,686

$ 1,600

$ 1,596

$ 1,551





































(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

















(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully

















taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt















loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and













provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.

























$MM = in millions































WESBANCO, INC.













Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights











Page 7 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)











% Change Balance sheet March 31,



December 31, December 31, 2023 Assets 2024

2023

% Change 2023 to March 31, 2024 Cash and due from banks $ 138,940

$ 152,756

(9.0) $ 158,504 (12.3) Due from banks - interest bearing 370,729

444,747

(16.6) 436,879 (15.1) Securities:















Equity securities, at fair value 13,074

11,843

10.4 12,320 6.1

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 2,119,272

2,465,996

(14.1) 2,194,329 (3.4)

Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,052,444; $1,107,685















and $1,069,159, respectively) 1,190,010

1,239,247

(4.0) 1,199,527 (0.8)



Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities (183)

(212)

13.7 (192) 4.7

Net held-to-maturity debt securities 1,189,827

1,239,035

(4.0) 1,199,335 (0.8)



Total securities 3,322,173

3,716,874

(10.6) 3,405,984 (2.5) Loans held for sale 12,472

12,722

(2.0) 16,354 (23.7) Portfolio loans:















Commercial real estate 6,754,933

6,197,844

9.0 6,565,448 2.9

Commercial and industrial 1,683,172

1,519,808

10.7 1,670,659 0.7

Residential real estate 2,469,357

2,251,423

9.7 2,438,574 1.3

Home equity 740,973

692,001

7.1 734,219 0.9

Consumer 224,732

227,612

(1.3) 229,561 (2.1) Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income 11,873,167

10,888,688

9.0 11,638,461 2.0 Allowance for credit losses - loans (129,190)

(118,698)

(8.8) (130,675) 1.1



Net portfolio loans 11,743,977

10,769,990

9.0 11,507,786 2.1 Premises and equipment, net 232,630

224,940

3.4 233,571 (0.4) Accrued interest receivable 78,564

69,232

13.5 77,435 1.5 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,130,175

1,139,054

(0.8) 1,132,267 (0.2) Bank-owned life insurance 357,099

354,320

0.8 355,033 0.6 Other assets 385,976

389,991

(1.0) 388,561 (0.7) Total Assets $ 17,772,735

$ 17,274,626

2.9 $ 17,712,374 0.3



















Liabilities













Deposits:















Non-interest bearing demand $ 3,938,610

$ 4,478,954

(12.1) $ 3,962,592 (0.6)

Interest bearing demand 3,529,691

3,107,112

13.6 3,463,443 1.9

Money market 2,189,769

1,618,204

35.3 2,017,713 8.5

Savings deposits 2,499,466

2,784,780

(10.2) 2,493,254 0.2

Certificates of deposit 1,339,237

884,146

51.5 1,231,702 8.7



Total deposits 13,496,773

12,873,196

4.8 13,168,704 2.5 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 1,100,000

1,280,000

(14.1) 1,350,000 (18.5) Other short-term borrowings 72,935

111,176

(34.4) 105,893 (31.1) Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 279,136

281,629

(0.9) 279,078 0.0



Total borrowings 1,452,071

1,672,805

(13.2) 1,734,971 (16.3) Accrued interest payable 15,929

7,669

107.7 11,121 43.2 Other liabilities 269,600

245,499

9.8 264,516 1.9 Total Liabilities 15,234,373

14,799,169

2.9 15,179,312 0.4



















Shareholders' Equity













Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares















6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation















preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively 144,484

144,484

- 144,484 - Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;















68,081,306 shares issued; 59,395,777, 59,246,569 and 59,376,435















shares outstanding, respectively 141,834

141,834

- 141,834 - Capital surplus 1,636,964

1,636,061

0.1 1,635,859 0.1 Retained earnings 1,154,307

1,096,924

5.2 1,142,586 1.0 Treasury stock (8,685,529, 8,834,737 and 8,704,871 shares - at cost, respectively) (302,264)

(307,507)

1.7 (302,995) 0.2 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (234,922)

(234,399)

(0.2) (226,693) (3.6) Deferred benefits for directors (2,041)

(1,940)

(5.2) (2,013) (1.4) Total Shareholders' Equity 2,538,362

2,475,457

2.5 2,533,062 0.2 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 17,772,735

$ 17,274,626

2.9 $ 17,712,374 0.3













































WESBANCO, INC.

















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights













Page 8

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

















Average balance sheet and

















net interest margin analysis

For the Three Months Ended March 31,









2024

2023









Average Average



Average Average



Assets

Balance Rate



Balance Rate



Due from banks - interest bearing

$ 375,268 5.70 %

$ 279,448 4.29 %

Loans, net of unearned income (1)

11,756,875 5.71



10,750,132 5.03



Securities: (2)

















Taxable

2,928,867 2.39



3,302,081 2.34



Tax-exempt (3)

759,797 3.07



800,804 3.07



Total securities

3,688,664 2.53



4,102,885 2.49



Other earning assets

60,920 6.92



45,879 2.82



Total earning assets (3)

15,881,727 4.98 %

15,178,344 4.32 %

Other assets

1,822,538





1,792,210





Total Assets

$ 17,704,265





$ 16,970,554



























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Interest bearing demand deposits

$ 3,501,049 2.94 %

$ 3,029,944 1.49 %

Money market accounts

2,087,036 3.11



1,632,738 1.06



Savings deposits

2,480,710 1.24



2,774,741 0.58



Certificates of deposit

1,291,111 3.19



862,703 0.57



Total interest bearing deposits

9,359,906 2.56



8,300,126 1.00



Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

1,243,407 5.50



970,000 4.72



Repurchase agreements

92,565 2.93



131,186 1.29



Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

279,103 5.87



281,483 5.68



Total interest bearing liabilities (4)

10,974,981 2.98 %

9,682,795 1.52 %

Non-interest bearing demand deposits

3,898,990





4,580,164





Other liabilities

284,453





249,528





Shareholders' equity

2,545,841





2,458,067





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 17,704,265





$ 16,970,554





Taxable equivalent net interest spread



2.00 %



2.80 %

Taxable equivalent net interest margin



2.92 %



3.36 %













































(1) Gross of allowance for loan losses and net of unearned income, Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $0.3 million and $0.4

million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.8 million

and $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.



(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.

(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.

(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.1 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

























WESBANCO, INC.

















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 9 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)



















Quarter Ended Statement of Income Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31, Interest and dividend income 2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Loans, including fees $ 166,974

$ 162,498

$ 155,206

$ 145,741

$ 133,406

Interest and dividends on securities:





















Taxable 17,404

17,798

18,082

18,483

19,086



Tax-exempt 4,586

4,639

4,679

4,723

4,790



Total interest and dividends on securities 21,990

22,437

22,761

23,206

23,876

Other interest income 6,369

6,383

5,622

7,108

3,273 Total interest and dividend income 195,333

191,318

183,589

176,055

160,555 Interest expense



















Interest bearing demand deposits 25,590

23,686

20,873

17,203

11,106

Money market deposits 16,114

14,302

10,841

7,220

4,252

Savings deposits 7,667

7,310

6,699

5,860

4,000

Certificates of deposit 10,247

8,380

5,983

2,906

1,203



Total interest expense on deposits 59,618

53,678

44,396

33,189

20,561

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 17,000

14,841

16,463

16,713

11,300

Other short-term borrowings 674

891

745

492

418

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 4,075

4,150

4,303

4,094

3,944



Total interest expense 81,367

73,560

65,907

54,488

36,223 Net interest income 113,966

117,758

117,682

121,567

124,332

Provision for credit losses 4,014

4,803

6,327

3,028

3,577 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 109,952

112,955

111,355

118,539

120,755 Non-interest income



















Trust fees 8,082

7,019

6,705

6,918

7,494

Service charges on deposits 6,784

6,989

6,726

6,232

6,170

Digital banking income 4,704

4,890

4,949

5,010

4,605

Net swap fee and valuation income/(loss) 1,563

(345)

3,845

2,612

799

Net securities brokerage revenue 2,548

2,563

2,394

2,523

2,576

Bank-owned life insurance 2,067

3,455

2,398

3,189

1,959

Mortgage banking income 693

650

975

601

426

Net securities gains/(losses) 537

887

(337)

205

145

Net gains/(losses) on other real estate owned and other assets 154

445

(28)

871

232

Other income 3,497

3,521

3,252

3,680

3,247



Total non-interest income 30,629

30,074

30,879

31,841

27,653 Non-interest expense



















Salaries and wages 42,997

45,164

45,351

44,471

41,952

Employee benefits 12,184

11,409

11,922

11,511

12,060

Net occupancy 6,623

6,417

6,146

6,132

6,643

Equipment and software 10,008

9,648

9,132

8,823

9,063

Marketing 1,885

2,975

3,115

2,763

2,325

FDIC insurance 3,448

3,369

3,125

2,871

2,884

Amortization of intangible assets 2,092

2,243

2,262

2,282

2,301

Restructuring and merger-related expense -

-

641

35

3,153

Other operating expenses 17,954

18,278

16,245

17,549

15,744



Total non-interest expense 97,191

99,503

97,939

96,437

96,125 Income before provision for income taxes 43,390

43,526

44,295

53,943

52,283

Provision for income taxes 7,697

8,558

7,453

9,063

9,942 Net Income 35,693

34,968

36,842

44,880

42,341 Preferred stock dividends 2,531

2,531

2,531

2,531

2,531 Net income available to common shareholders $ 33,162

$ 32,437

$ 34,311

$ 42,349

$ 39,810

























Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 115,185

$ 118,991

$ 118,926

$ 122,822

$ 125,605

























Per common share data

















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.56

$ 0.55

$ 0.58

$ 0.71

$ 0.67 Net income per common share - diluted 0.56

0.55

0.58

0.71

0.67 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.56

0.55

0.59

0.71

0.71 Dividends declared 0.36

0.36

0.35

0.35

0.35 Book value (period end) 40.30

40.23

38.80

39.10

39.34 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 21.39

21.28

19.82

20.08

20.27 Average common shares outstanding - basic 59,382,758

59,370,171

59,358,653

59,263,949

59,217,711 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 59,523,679

59,479,031

59,443,366

59,385,847

59,375,053 Period end common shares outstanding 59,395,777

59,376,435

59,364,696

59,355,062

59,246,569 Period end preferred shares outstanding 150,000

150,000

150,000

150,000

150,000 Full time equivalent employees 2,331

2,368

2,427

2,542

2,501

























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

















(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.

















WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



















Page 10 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)



























Quarter Ended







Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Asset quality data

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Non-performing assets:























Total non-performing loans

$ 32,919

$ 26,808

$ 29,878

$ 31,555

$ 39,216



Other real estate and repossessed assets

1,474

1,497

1,333

1,432

1,554





Total non-performing assets

$ 34,393

$ 28,305

$ 31,211

$ 32,987

$ 40,770





























Past due loans (1):























Loans past due 30-89 days

$ 18,515

$ 22,875

$ 16,030

$ 18,348

$ 12,920



Loans past due 90 days or more

5,408

9,638

8,606

5,147

4,570





Total past due loans

$ 23,923

$ 32,513

$ 24,636

$ 23,495

$ 17,490





























Criticized and classified loans (2):























Criticized loans

$ 171,536

$ 183,174

$ 180,136

$ 119,771

$ 116,608



Classified loans

101,898

75,497

70,997

67,036

57,222





Total criticized and classified loans

$ 273,434

$ 258,671

$ 251,133

$ 186,807

$ 173,830





























Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans

0.16 % 0.20 % 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.12 % Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans

0.05

0.08

0.08

0.05

0.04

Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans

0.28

0.23

0.26

0.28

0.36

Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other























real estate and repossessed assets

0.29

0.24

0.28

0.30

0.37

Non-performing assets / total assets

0.19

0.16

0.18

0.19

0.24

Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans

2.30

2.22

2.22

1.68

1.60





























Allowance for credit losses





















Allowance for credit losses - loans

$ 129,190

$ 130,675

$ 126,615

$ 120,166

$ 118,698

Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments

8,175

8,604

9,729

10,124

9,127

Provision for credit losses

4,014

4,803

6,327

3,028

3,577

Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries

5,935

1,857

286

581

1,919





























Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans

0.20 % 0.06 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.07 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans

1.09 % 1.12 % 1.12 % 1.08 % 1.09 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans

3.92 x 4.87 x 4.24 x 3.81 x 3.03 x Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and























loans past due

2.27 x 2.20 x 2.32 x 2.18 x 2.09 x



























































































Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,









2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Capital ratios





















Tier I leverage capital

9.79 % 9.87 % 9.84 % 9.78 % 9.82 % Tier I risk-based capital

11.87

12.05

12.07

12.12

12.22

Total risk-based capital

14.76

14.91

14.97

14.83

14.97

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)

10.84

10.99

11.00

11.04

11.11

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

14.38

14.17

14.29

14.42

14.48

Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)

8.50

8.49

8.15

8.24

8.33

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)

7.63

7.62

7.26

7.35

7.44

























































(1) Excludes non-performing loans.





















(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.













(3) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.



















WESBANCO, INC.























Non-GAAP Financial Measures



















Page 11

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance

of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.







Three Months Ended









Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)



2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders



$ 33,162

$ 32,437

$ 34,311

$ 42,349

$ 39,810



Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



-

-

506

28

2,491



Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses



33,162

32,437

34,817

42,377

42,301































Average total assets



$ 17,704,265

$ 17,426,111

$ 17,341,959

$ 17,294,346

$ 16,970,554





























Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)



0.75 %

0.74 %

0.80 %

0.98 %

1.01 %





























Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders



$ 33,162

$ 32,437

$ 34,311

$ 42,349

$ 39,810



Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



-

-

506

28

2,491



Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses



33,162

32,437

34,817

42,377

42,301































Average total shareholders' equity



$ 2,545,841

$ 2,468,525

$ 2,478,662

$ 2,493,096

$ 2,458,067





























Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)



5.24 %

5.21 %

5.57 %

6.82 %

6.98 %





























Return on average tangible equity:

























Net income available to common shareholders



$ 33,162

$ 32,437

$ 34,311

$ 42,349

$ 39,810



Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)



1,653

1,772

1,787

1,803

1,818



Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles



34,815

34,209

36,098

44,152

41,628































Average total shareholders' equity



2,545,841

2,468,525

2,478,662

2,493,096

2,458,067



Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability



(1,123,938)

(1,125,593)

(1,127,404)

(1,129,155)

(1,131,027)



Average tangible equity



$ 1,421,903

$ 1,342,932

$ 1,351,258

$ 1,363,941

$ 1,327,040





























Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2)



9.85 %

10.11 %

10.60 %

12.98 %

12.72 %































Average tangible common equity



$ 1,277,419

$ 1,198,448

$ 1,206,774

$ 1,219,457

$ 1,182,556

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2)



10.96 %

11.32 %

11.87 %

14.52 %

14.28 %





























Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders



$ 33,162

$ 32,437

$ 34,311

$ 42,349

$ 39,810



Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



-

-

506

28

2,491



Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)



1,653

1,772

1,787

1,803

1,818



Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles

























and excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses



34,815

34,209

36,604

44,180

44,119































Average total shareholders' equity



2,545,841

2,468,525

2,478,662

2,493,096

2,458,067



Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability



(1,123,938)

(1,125,593)

(1,127,404)

(1,129,155)

(1,131,027)



Average tangible equity



$ 1,421,903

$ 1,342,932

$ 1,351,258

$ 1,363,941

$ 1,327,040





























Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)



9.85 %

10.11 %

10.75 %

12.99 %

13.48 %































Average tangible common equity



$ 1,277,419

$ 1,198,448

$ 1,206,774

$ 1,219,457

$ 1,182,556

Return on average tangible common equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)



10.96 %

11.32 %

12.03 %

14.53 %

15.13 %





























Efficiency ratio:

























Non-interest expense



$ 97,191

$ 99,503

$ 97,939

$ 96,437 0 $ 96,125



Less: restructuring and merger-related expense



-

-

(641)

(35) 0 (3,153)



Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense



97,191

99,503

97,298

96,402 0 92,972































Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis



115,185

118,991

118,926

122,822 0 125,605



Non-interest income



30,629

30,074

30,879

31,841 0 27,653



Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income



$ 145,814

$ 149,065

$ 149,805

$ 154,663 0 $ 153,258



Efficiency ratio



66.65 %

66.75 %

64.95 %

62.33 %

60.66 %

























































Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders



$ 33,162

$ 32,437

$ 34,311

$ 42,349

$ 39,810



Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



-

-

506

28

2,491

Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses



$ 33,162

$ 32,437

$ 34,817

$ 42,377

$ 42,301

























































Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income per common share - diluted



$ 0.56

$ 0.55

$ 0.58

$ 0.71

$ 0.67



Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1)



-

-

0.01

-

0.04

Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses



$ 0.56

$ 0.55

$ 0.59

$ 0.71

$ 0.71

































































Period End









Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,









2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Tangible book value per share:

























Total shareholders' equity



$ 2,538,362

$ 2,533,062

$ 2,447,941

$ 2,464,998

$ 2,475,457



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability



(1,123,158)

(1,124,811)

(1,126,583)

(1,128,371)

(1,130,172)



Less: preferred shareholder's equity



(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)



Tangible common equity



1,270,720

1,263,767

1,176,874

1,192,143

1,200,801































Common shares outstanding



59,395,777

59,376,435

59,364,696

59,355,062

59,246,569





























Tangible book value per share



$ 21.39

$ 21.28

$ 19.82

$ 20.08

$ 20.27





























Tangible common equity to tangible assets:

























Total shareholders' equity



$ 2,538,362

$ 2,533,062

$ 2,447,941

$ 2,464,998

$ 2,475,457



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability



(1,123,158)

(1,124,811)

(1,126,583)

(1,128,371)

(1,130,172)



Tangible equity



1,415,204

1,408,251

1,321,358

1,336,627

1,345,285



Less: preferred shareholder's equity



(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)



Tangible common equity



1,270,720

1,263,767

1,176,874

1,192,143

1,200,801































Total assets



17,772,735

17,712,374

17,344,377

17,356,954

17,274,626



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability



(1,123,158)

(1,124,811)

(1,126,583)

(1,128,371)

(1,130,172)



Tangible assets



$ 16,649,577

$ 16,587,563

$ 16,217,794

$ 16,228,583

$ 16,144,454





























Tangible equity to tangible assets



8.50 %

8.49 %

8.15 %

8.24 %

8.33 %





























Tangible common equity to tangible assets



7.63 %

7.62 %

7.26 %

7.35 %

7.44 %

























































(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.























(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.

























WESBANCO, INC.





















Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures



















Page 12 The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons

with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.

































Three Months Ended







Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31, (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)



2024

2023

2023

2023

2023 Pre-tax, pre-provision income:























Income before provision for income taxes



$ 43,390

$ 43,526

$ 44,295

$ 53,943

$ 52,283

Add: provision for credit losses



4,014

4,803

6,327

3,028

3,577 Pre-tax, pre-provision income



$ 47,404

$ 48,329

$ 50,622

$ 56,971

$ 55,860

























Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:























Income before provision for income taxes



$ 43,390

$ 43,526

$ 44,295

$ 53,943

$ 52,283

Add: provision for credit losses



4,014

4,803

6,327

3,028

3,577

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses



-

-

641

35

3,153 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses



$ 47,404

$ 48,329

$ 51,263

$ 57,006

$ 59,013

























Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1):























Income before provision for income taxes



$ 43,390

$ 43,526

$ 44,295

$ 53,943

$ 52,283

Add: provision for credit losses



4,014

4,803

6,327

3,028

3,577

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses



-

-

641

35

3,153 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses



47,404

48,329

51,263

57,006

59,013



























Average total assets



$ 17,704,265

$ 17,426,111

$ 17,341,959

$ 17,294,346

$ 16,970,554

























Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)



1.08 %

1.10 %

1.17 %

1.32 %

1.41 %

























Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1):























Income before provision for income taxes



$ 43,390

$ 43,526

$ 44,295

$ 53,943

$ 52,283

Add: provision for credit losses



4,014

4,803

6,327

3,028

3,577

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses



-

-

641

35

3,153 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses



47,404

48,329

51,263

57,006

59,013



























Average total shareholders' equity



$ 2,545,841

$ 2,468,525

$ 2,478,662

$ 2,493,096

$ 2,458,067

























Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)



7.49 %

7.77 %

8.21 %

9.17 %

9.74 %

























Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):























Income before provision for income taxes



$ 43,390

$ 43,526

$ 44,295

$ 53,943

$ 52,283

Add: provision for credit losses



4,014

4,803

6,327

3,028

3,577

Add: amortization of intangibles



2,092

2,243

2,262

2,282

2,301

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses



-

-

641

35

3,153 Income before provision, restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles



49,496

50,572

53,525

59,288

61,314



























Average total shareholders' equity



2,545,841

2,468,525

2,478,662

2,493,096

2,458,067

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability



(1,123,938)

(1,125,593)

(1,127,404)

(1,129,155)

(1,131,027)

Average tangible equity



$ 1,421,903

$ 1,342,932

$ 1,351,258

$ 1,363,941

$ 1,327,040

























Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)



14.00 %

14.94 %

15.72 %

17.44 %

18.74 %



























Average tangible common equity



$ 1,277,419

$ 1,198,448

$ 1,206,774

$ 1,219,457

$ 1,182,556 Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)



15.58 %

16.74 %

17.60 %

19.50 %

21.03 %



















































(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.











(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.























SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.