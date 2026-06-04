Columbus McKinnon Delivers Order Growth of 20% and Net Sales Growth of 24% in FY26; Issues FY27 Guidance

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO) ("Columbus McKinnon" or the "Company"), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, today announced its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2026 financial results, which ended March 31, 2026.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Highlights (compared with prior year period)

Closed the transformational Kito Crosby Acquisition 1 and Divestiture 2 (each as defined herein)

Orders of $442.8 million increased 68% primarily due to the impact of the Kito Crosby Acquisition 1 ; Backlog of $519.6 million with Legacy CMCO 3 backlog of $319.7 million and including $199.9 million from Kito Crosby

Net sales of $437.8 million increased 77% primarily due to the impact of the Kito Crosby Acquisition 1 with a 7% increase in Legacy CMCO Net Sales 4

Net loss attributable to the Company of $238 million with a net loss margin of 54.4% includes a non-cash goodwill impairment of $200.0 million resulting from the Company's sustained stock price decline, $36.8 million of inventory step-up amortization expense as well as $68.1 million of deal-related costs, partially offset by a gain on the Divestiture 2 of $103.3 million 5

Adjusted EBITDA 4 of $68.7 million with Adjusted EBITDA Margin 4 of 15.7%, up 130 basis points benefiting from the Kito Crosby Acquisition 1

GAAP Loss Per Common Share of $5.78 and Adjusted EPS4 of $0.24, down $0.36 primarily driven by the inclusion of 13.7 million shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of Preferred Shares6 in the computation of Adjusted EPS and incremental interest expense related to the Kito Crosby Acquisition1

Fiscal Year 2026 Highlights (compared with prior year period)

Record orders of $1.2 billion increased 20% primarily due to the Kito Crosby Acquisition 1

Net sales of $1.2 billion increased 24% primarily due to the Kito Crosby Acquisition 1 with a 7% increase in Legacy CMCO Net Sales 4

Net loss attributable to the Company of $230 million with a net loss margin of 19.2% resulting from the same items highlighted with respect to the quarter plus an additional $24.4 million of deal-related costs incurred earlier in the fiscal year 5

Adjusted EBITDA 4 of $181.4 million with Adjusted EBITDA Margin 4 of 15.2%, including tariff and unfavorable product sales mix impacts

GAAP Loss Per Common Share of $7.40 and Adjusted EPS4 of $1.87, down $0.61 impacted by the inclusion of 3.4 million shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of Preferred Shares6 in the computation of Adjusted EPS and incremental interest expense related to the Kito Crosby Acquisition1

"Fiscal 2026 was a defining year marked by meaningful strategic progress and disciplined execution across our operational, commercial, and customer experience priorities," said David J. Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We completed the Kito Crosby Acquisition and immediately established a blended organization that brought together the strengths, capabilities, and cultures of both companies. Importantly, we are making solid integration progress and our teams are executing with urgency and discipline – capturing synergies, aligning systems and processes, and building a unified operating model that is accelerating value creation. The combination is already enhancing scale, expanding global reach, and strengthening our ability to serve customers with differentiated solutions."

"While our fourth quarter performance was impacted amid a challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, we enter fiscal 2027 with momentum and multiple avenues for growth and margin expansion," continued Wilson. "As we look ahead, we are encouraged by our growth and margin expansion prospects for Fiscal Year 2027, supported by encouraging demand trends, continued operational improvement and the benefits of our integration and portfolio actions. We remain focused on driving profitable growth, advancing our strategy, accelerating debt repayment and delivering compelling returns for our shareholders."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Sales

($ in millions) Q4 FY26

Q4 FY25

Change

% Change Net sales $ 437.8

$ 246.9

$ 190.9

77.3 % U.S. sales $ 234.3

$ 139.4

$ 94.9

68.1 % % of total 54 %

56 %







Non-U.S. sales $ 203.5

$ 107.5

$ 96.0

89.3 % % of total 46 %

44 %









For the quarter, net sales increased $190.9 million, or 77.3%. In the U.S., sales were up $94.9 million, or 68.1%, driven by the Kito Crosby Acquisition1, partially offset by the Divestiture2. Sales outside the U.S. increased $96.0 million, or 89.3%, driven by the Kito Crosby Acquisition1 and positive foreign exchange impact.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Operating Results

($ in millions) Q4 FY26

Q4 FY25

Change

% Change Gross profit $ 102.9

$ 79.8

$ 23.1

28.9 % Gross margin 23.5 %

32.3 %

(880) bps



Adjusted Gross Profit4 $ 143.1

$ 87.0

$ 56.1

64.5 % Adjusted Gross Margin4 32.7 %

35.2 %

(250) bps



Net (loss) income $ (238.1)

$ (2.7)

$ (235.4)

NM Net (loss) income margin (54.4) %

(1.1) %

NM



Adjusted Net Income4 $ 10.4

$ 17.3

$ (6.9)

(39.8) % GAAP Loss Per Common Share $ (5.78)

$ (0.09)

$ (5.69)

NM Adjusted EPS4 $ 0.24

$ 0.60

$ (0.36)

(60.0) % Adjusted EBITDA4 $ 68.7

$ 35.6

$ 33.1

92.8 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin4 15.7 %

14.4 %

130 bps





Adjusted EPS4 excludes, among other adjustments, amortization of intangible assets. The Company believes this better represents its inherent earnings power and cash generation capability.

Capital, Liquidity and Cash Flow

The Company ended the fiscal year with a Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio4 of 5.1x and total liquidity of $561.2 million consisting of $96.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, $458.9 million of availability on the Company's revolving credit facility and $5.7 million of availability on the Company's AR securitization facility.

Net cash used for operating activities for the fiscal year was $146.2 million and capital expenditures were $17.9 million resulting in a Free Cash Flow4 use of $164.1 million. Adjusting for $204.9 million of Kito Crosby Acquisition related cash payments and $27.2 million of Divestiture-related cash payments, Free Cash Flow Excluding Deal Costs4 was $68.0 million. Free Cash Flow Excluding Deal Costs4 increased 171% from the prior fiscal year on a comparable basis.

The Company remains committed to allocating capital to pay down debt to deleverage its balance sheet in the near term while continuing its track record of consistent dividend payment. Over time, the Company believes it will be positioned to utilize its expected significant Free Cash Flow generation to advance its Intelligent Motion strategy across the fragmented marketplace.

Fiscal Year 2027 Guidance

The Company's outlook for fiscal 2027 reflects both the Kito Crosby Acquisition and the Divestiture.

The Company is issuing the following guidance for fiscal 2027, ending March 31, 2027:

Metric FY27 Net sales $2.05 billion to $2.12 billion Adjusted EBITDA7 $390 million to $410 million Adjusted EPS7 $1.70 to $1.90

Fiscal 2027 guidance assumes approximately:

$185 million to $190 million of interest expense,

$135 million to $140 million of amortization expense,

$75 million to $80 million of depreciation expense,

an effective tax rate of 25%, and

52 million Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding7 as a result of the Company's expectation that the dividends payable on the Preferred Shares6 will be accrued, accumulated and compounded, rather than being paid in cash during fiscal 2027.

Teleconference and Webcast

Columbus McKinnon will host a conference call today at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results and strategy. The conference call, earnings release and earnings presentation will be accessible through live webcast on the Company's investor relations website at investors.cmco.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the Company's investor relations website through June 18, 2026.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives by efficiently and ergonomically moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, lifting hardware and securement, light rail workstations and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at www.cmco.com.

_____________________ 1 On February 3, 2026, the Company closed on the acquisition of Kito Crosby Limited (the "Kito Crosby Acquisition"). 2 As part of the Kito Crosby Acquisition, the Company was required to divest its U.S. power chain hoist (other than with respect to Little Mule products) and chain manufacturing operations, which closed on March 4, 2026 (the "Divestiture"). 3 "Legacy CMCO" is defined as reported Columbus McKinnon adjusting for the removal of the Divestiture and the Kito Crosby Acquisition in all comparable periods. 4 Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Legacy CMCO Net Sales, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Excluding Deal Costs, and Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. See accompanying discussion and reconciliation tables provided in this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the closest corresponding GAAP financial measures. 5 Each expense listed is presented prior to tax effect. 6 800,000 Series A Cumulative Convertible Participating Preferred Shares of the Company, par value $1.00 per share (the "Preferred Shares"). 7 The Company has not reconciled its Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS or Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding guidance for fiscal 2027 to the most comparable GAAP outlook because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management's control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide guidance for the comparable GAAP financial measures. Forward-looking guidance regarding Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "illustrative," "intend," "likely," "may," "opportunity," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "shall," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including, but are not limited to, statements relating to: (i) our strategy, outlook and growth prospects, including the Company's full year fiscal 2027 guidance, consisting of net sales, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS for fiscal 2027, as well as the associated assumed inputs for fiscal 2027 regarding interest expense, amortization expense, depreciation expense, effective tax rate and Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding; (ii) our operational and financial targets and capital distribution policy, including regarding our expectation that the dividends payable on the Preferred Shares will be accrued, accumulated and compounded, rather than being paid in cash, during fiscal 2027; (iii) general economic trend and trends in the industry and markets; (iv) our ability to successfully integrate the Kito Crosby Acquisition and achieve targeted net cost synergies; (v) our ability to expand margins in future periods; and (vi) the competitive environment in which we operate are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead represent our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors that are described under the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 as well as in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on its website at www.sec.gov. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Columbus McKinnon undertakes no duty to update publicly any such forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law, regulation or other competent legal authority.

Contacts:

Gregory P. Rustowicz

Kristine Moser EVP Finance and CFO

VP IR and Treasurer Columbus McKinnon Corporation

Columbus McKinnon Corporation 716-689-5442

704-322-2488 [email protected]

[email protected]

Financial tables follow.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Income Statements - Unaudited (In thousands, except per share and percentage data)



Year Ended







March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

Change Net sales

$ 1,193,451

$ 963,027

23.9 % Cost of products sold

834,020

637,347

30.9 % Gross profit

359,431

325,680

10.4 % Gross profit margin

30.1 %

33.8 %



Selling expenses

133,579

110,043

21.4 % % of net sales

11.2 %

11.4 %



General and administrative expenses

178,325

107,249

66.3 % % of net sales

14.9 %

11.1 %



Research and development expenses

21,409

23,869

(10.3) % % of net sales

1.8 %

2.5 %



Net gain on sales of businesses

(103,306)

—

NM Loss on impairment of goodwill

200,000

—

NM Amortization of intangibles

48,757

29,946

62.8 % Income from operations

(119,333)

54,573

NM Operating margin

(10.0) %

5.7 %



Interest and debt expense

61,145

32,426

88.6 % Cost of debt refinancing

24,185

—

NM Investment (income) loss, net

(2,182)

(1,302)

67.6 % Foreign currency exchange loss (gain), net

5,551

3,179

74.6 % Other (income) expense, net

(1,525)

25,775

NM Income (Loss) before income tax expense

(206,507)

(5,505)

NM Income tax (benefit) expense

22,930

(367)

NM Net income (loss)

(229,437)

(5,138)

NM Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

98

—

NM Net income (loss) attributable to the Company

$ (229,535)

$ (5,138)

NM













Average basic shares outstanding

28,714

28,738

(0.1) % Basic income (loss) per common share

$ (7.40)

$ (0.18)

NM













Average diluted shares outstanding

28,714

28,738

(0.1) % Diluted income (loss) per common share

$ (7.40)

$ (0.18)

NM













Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.28

$ 0.28





COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Income Statements - Unaudited (In thousands, except per share and percentage data)



Three Months Ended







March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

Change Net sales

$ 437,829

$ 246,889

77.3 % Cost of products sold

334,937

167,079

100.5 % Gross profit

102,892

79,810

28.9 % Gross profit margin

23.5 %

32.3 %



Selling expenses

47,149

27,999

68.4 % % of net sales

10.8 %

11.3 %



General and administrative expenses

79,048

33,206

138.1 % % of net sales

18.1 %

13.4 %



Research and development expenses

7,365

6,276

17.4 % % of net sales

1.7 %

2.5 %



Net gain on sales of businesses

(103,306)

—

NM Loss on impairment of goodwill

200,000

—

NM Amortization of intangibles

25,817

7,398

249.0 % Income from operations

(153,181)

4,931

NM Operating margin

(35.0) %

2.0 %



Interest and debt expense

35,388

8,141

334.7 % Cost of debt refinancing

24,185

—

NM Investment (income) loss, net

(217)

(429)

(49.4) % Foreign currency exchange loss (gain), net

4,647

449

935.0 % Other (income) expense, net

(1,387)

263

NM Income (Loss) before income tax expense

(215,797)

(3,493)

NM Income tax (benefit) expense

22,335

(809)

NM Net income (loss)

(238,132)

(2,684)

NM Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

98

—

NM Net income (loss) attributable to the Company

$ (238,230)

$ (2,684)

NM













Average basic shares outstanding

28,742

28,615

0.4 % Basic income (loss) per common share

$ (5.78)

$ (0.09)

NM













Average diluted shares outstanding

28,742

28,615

0.4 % Diluted income (loss) per common share

$ (5.78)

$ (0.09)

NM













Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.14

$ 0.14





COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited (In thousands)



March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 96,562

$ 53,683 Trade accounts receivable

380,198

165,481 Inventories

609,030

198,598 Prepaid expenses and other

95,071

48,007 Total current assets

1,180,861

465,769









Net property, plant, and equipment

408,508

106,164 Goodwill

1,408,640

710,807 Other intangible assets, net

1,609,662

356,562 Marketable securities

10,223

10,112 Deferred taxes on income

2,064

2,904 Other assets

164,745

86,470 Total assets

$ 4,784,703

$ 1,738,788









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Trade accounts payable

$ 168,907

$ 93,273 Accrued liabilities

249,009

113,907 Current portion of Term loan, AR securitization facility and finance lease obligations

166,418

50,739 Total current liabilities

584,334

257,919









Term loan, Senior Secured Notes, AR securitization facility and finance lease obligations

2,226,589

420,236 Other non-current liabilities

525,151

178,538 Total liabilities

3,336,074

856,693









Shareholders' equity:







Preferred stock

789,845

— Common stock

287

286 Treasury stock

(11,000)

(11,000) Additional paid-in capital

540,536

531,750 Retained earnings

135,807

382,160 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6,748)

(21,101) Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company

1,448,727

882,095 Noncontrolling interest

(98)

— Total Equity

1,448,629

882,095 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,784,703

$ 1,738,788

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Unaudited (In thousands)



Year Ended



March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025 Operating activities:







Net income (loss) attributable to the Company

$ (229,535)

$ (5,138) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

77,038

48,187 Deferred income taxes and related valuation allowance

(10,711)

(20,256) Net gain from sale of business

(103,306)

— Net loss (gain) on sale of real estate, investments and other

(2,551)

(972) Stock-based compensation

9,569

6,256 Amortization of deferred financing costs

3,549

2,487 Loss (gain) on hedging instruments

1,720

(382) Impairment of Goodwill - Precision Conveyance

200,000

— Cost of debt refinancing and repricing

24,185

— Impairment of operating lease

—

3,911 Loss on disposals and impairments of fixed assets

—

2,533 Non-cash pension settlement expense

—

23,634 Non-cash lease expense

9,978

10,105 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:







Trade accounts receivable

(10,675)

4,482 Inventories

15,268

(13,042) Prepaid expenses and other

9,864

(20,998) Other assets

2,003

3,498 Trade accounts payable

(2,646)

11,144 Accrued liabilities

(129,800)

(250) Non-current liabilities

(10,161)

(9,587) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

(146,211)

45,612









Investing activities:







Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

3,535

5,057 Purchases of marketable securities

(3,174)

(3,676) Capital expenditures

(17,859)

(21,411) Proceeds from sale of buildings, net of transaction costs

3,257

— Net proceeds from the sales of businesses

183,976

— Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired

(2,627,389)

— Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

—

139 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(2,457,654)

(19,891)









Financing activities:







Proceeds from issuance of common stock

30

371 Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock, net of expenses

780,978

— Purchases of treasury stock

—

(10,000) Fees paid for debt repricing

—

(169) Repayment of debt

(616,177)

(60,670) Payment to former owners of montratec

—

(6,711) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

2,590,000

— Cash inflows from hedging activities

23,165

23,608 Cash outflows from hedging activities

(24,809)

(23,134) Fees paid for borrowing on long-term debt

(91,004)

— Payment of dividends

(8,037)

(8,042) Other

(732)

(2,000) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

2,653,414

(86,747)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(6,459)

583









Net change in cash and cash equivalents

43,090

(60,443) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

53,933

114,376 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year

$ 97,234

$ 53,933

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Q4 FY 2026 Sales Bridge



Quarter

Year ($ in millions)

$ Change

% Change

$ Change

% Change Fiscal 2025 net sales

$ 246.9





$ 963.0



Divestiture

(14.0)





(14.0)



Fiscal 2025 net sales adjusted for the Divestiture

232.9





949.0



Kito Crosby Acquisition

188.1

80.8 %

188.1

19.8 % Volume

(1.2)

(0.5) %

10.2

1.1 % Pricing

8.0

3.4 %

21.5

2.3 % Foreign currency translation

10.0

4.3 %

24.6

2.6 % Net sales growth adjusted for the Divestiture1

$ 204.9

88.0 %

$ 244.5

25.8 % Fiscal 2026 net sales

$ 437.8





$ 1,193.5





COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Q4 FY 2026 Gross Profit Bridge ($ in millions) Quarter

Year Fiscal 2025 gross profit $ 79.8

$ 325.7







Kito Crosby Acquisition 29.2

29.2 Divestiture (6.7)

(6.7) Price, net of manufacturing cost changes (incl. inflation and tariffs) 0.5

(5.9) Foreign currency translation 3.2

8.4 Net reduction in factory start-up costs 1.5

3.4 Net reduction in factory and warehouse consolidation costs 4.0

14.5 Net increase in business realignment costs (0.4)

(0.9) CY acquisition and integration costs (0.7)

(0.7) Sales volume & mix (7.5)

(7.9) Other —

0.2 Product liability —

0.3 Total Change1 $ 23.1

$ 33.7







Fiscal 2026 gross profit $ 102.9

$ 359.4

______________________ 1 Components may not add due to rounding.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Additional Data1 (Unaudited)



Period Ended



March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025 ($ in millions)

















Backlog

$ 519.6



$ 341.6



$ 322.5





















Long-term backlog

















Expected to ship beyond 3 months

$ 263.7



$ 209.8



$ 190.3

Long-term backlog as % of total backlog

50.8 %

61.4 %

59.0 %



















Debt to total capitalization percentage

62.3 %

32.8 %

34.8 %



















Debt, net of cash, to net total capitalization

61.3 %

31.0 %

32.1 %



















Working capital as a % of sales2

18.0 %

23.4 %

21.3 %







Three Months Ended



March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025 ($ in millions)

















Trade accounts receivable

















Days sales outstanding2

65.8 days

61.3 days

61.0 days



















Inventory:

















Inventory turns per year3

3.5 turns

3.0 turns

3.4 turns Days inventory

104.3 days

121.7 days

107.4 days



















Trade accounts payable

















Days payables outstanding3

47.2 days

56.2 days

54.9 days

______________________ 1 Additional Data: This data is provided to help investors understand financial and operational metrics that management uses to measure the Company's financial performance and identify trends affecting the business. These measures may not be comparable with or defined in the same manner as other companies. Components may not add due to rounding. 2 March 31, 2026 figure excludes the impact of the Kito Crosby Acquisition. 3 March 31, 2026 figure excludes the impact of the Kito Crosby Acquisition and the Divestiture.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following information provides definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company has provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit ($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Gross profit $ 102,892

$ 79,810

$ 359,431

$ 325,680 Add back (deduct):













Acquisition inventory step-up expense 36,798

—

36,798

— Business realignment costs 413

—

1,929

994 Hurricane Helene cost impact —

—

—

171 Factory and warehouse consolidation costs 127

4,120

982

15,439 Monterrey, MX new factory start-up costs 1,566

3,058

6,480

9,906 Acquisition integration costs 1,341

—

1,409

— Adjusted Gross Profit $ 143,137

$ 86,988

$ 407,029

$ 352,190















Net sales $ 437,829

$ 246,889

$ 1,193,451

$ 963,027















Gross margin 23.5 %

32.3 %

30.1 %

33.8 % Adjusted Gross Margin 32.7 %

35.2 %

34.1 %

36.6 %

Adjusted Gross Profit is defined as gross profit as reported, adjusted for certain items. Adjusted Gross Margin is defined as Adjusted Gross Profit divided by net sales. Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable with Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin, are important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter's and current year's gross profit and gross margin to the historical periods' gross profit, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company's gross profit and gross margin to that of other companies.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Loss and GAAP Loss Per Common Share to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ (238,230)

$ (2,684)

(229,535)

(5,138) Add back (deduct):













Amortization of intangibles 25,817

7,398

48,757

29,946 Transaction-related costs 33,477

11,014

55,603

11,014 Acquisition integration costs 10,480

—

12,795

— Acquisition inventory step-up expense 36,798

—

36,798

— Business realignment costs 413

399

4,310

2,517 Factory and warehouse consolidation costs 127

4,989

1,054

17,546 Headquarter relocation costs 247

51

463

373 Hurricane Helene cost impact —

—

—

171 Mexico customs duty assessment —

(433)

—

1,067 Customer bad debt1 —

—

—

1,299 Loss on impairment of goodwill2 200,000

—

200,000

— Monterrey, MX new factory start-up costs 1,566

3,161

6,480

13,748 Non-cash pension settlement expense —

—

—

23,634 Cost of debt refinancing 24,185

—

24,185

— Net (gain) loss on sale of business (103,306)

—

(103,306)

— Normalize tax rate3 18,858

(6,580)

2,797

(24,319) Adjusted Net Income $ 10,432

$ 17,315

$ 60,401

$ 71,858















GAAP average diluted shares outstanding 28,742

28,615

28,714

28,738 Add back:













Effect of dilutive preferred shares 13,685

—

3,374

— Effect of dilutive share-based awards 290

174

256

250 Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding 42,717

28,789

32,344

28,988















GAAP Loss Per Common Share $ (5.78)

$ (0.09)

$ (7.40)

$ (0.18)















Adjusted EPS $ 0.24

$ 0.60

$ 1.87

$ 2.48

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are defined as net income (loss) attributable to the Company and GAAP Loss Per Common Share as reported, adjusted for certain items, including amortization of intangibles, and also adjusted for a normalized tax rate. Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding is defined as GAAP average diluted shares outstanding adjusted for the effects of dilutive preferred shares and dilutive share-based awards. Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding and Adjusted EPS are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable with the measures used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding and Adjusted EPS, are important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current periods' net income (loss), average diluted shares outstanding and GAAP (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share to the historical periods' net income (loss), average diluted shares outstanding and GAAP (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company's net income (loss) attributable to the Company and GAAP Loss Per Common Share to that of other companies. The Company believes that presenting Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding and Adjusted EPS provides a better understanding of its earnings power inclusive of adjusting for the non-cash amortization of intangible assets, reflecting the Company's strategy to grow through acquisitions as well as organically.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Loss attributable to the Company to Adjusted EBITDA ($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ (238,230)

$ (2,684)

$ (229,535)

$ (5,138) Add back (deduct):













Income tax (benefit) expense 22,335

(809)

22,930

(367) Interest and debt expense 35,388

8,141

61,145

32,426 Cost of debt refinancing 24,185

—

24,185

— Investment (income) loss, net (217)

(429)

(2,182)

(1,302) Foreign currency exchange loss (gain), net 4,647

449

5,551

3,179 Other (income) expense, net (1,387)

263

(1,525)

25,775 Depreciation and amortization expense 40,418

11,957

77,038

48,187 Stock-based compensation 1,790

(421)

9,569

6,256 Transaction-related costs 33,477

11,014

55,603

11,014 Acquisition integration costs 10,480

—

12,795

— Acquisition inventory step-up expense 36,798

—

36,798

— Business realignment costs 413

399

4,310

2,517 Factory and warehouse consolidation costs 127

4,989

1,054

17,546 Headquarter relocation costs 247

51

463

373 Hurricane Helene cost impact —

—

—

171 Mexico customs duty assessment —

(433)

—

1,067 Customer bad debt1 —

—

—

1,299 Loss on impairment of goodwill2 200,000

—

200,000

— Monterrey, MX new factory start-up costs 1,566

3,161

6,480

13,748 Net (gain) loss on sale of business (103,306)

—

(103,306)

— Adjusted EBITDA4 $ 68,731

$ 35,648

$ 181,373

$ 156,751















Net sales $ 437,829

$ 246,889

$ 1,193,451

$ 963,027















Net income (loss) margin (54.4) %

(1.1) %

(19.2) %

(0.5) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin4 15.7 %

14.4 %

15.2 %

16.3 %

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to the Company before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other adjustments, including stock-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable with Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, are important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities to Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Excluding Deal Costs ($ in thousands, except growth percentages)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

$ (166,806)

$ 35,612

$ (146,211)

$ 45,612 Capital expenditures

$ (7,512)

$ (6,145)

$ (17,859)

$ (21,411) Free Cash Flow

$ (174,318)

$ 29,467

$ (164,070)

$ 24,201 Kito Crosby Acquisition-related cash payments

$ 190,219

$ 850

$ 204,915

$ 850 Divestiture-related cash payments

$ 24,668

$ —

$ 27,151

$ — Free Cash Flow Excluding Deal Costs

$ 40,569

$ 30,317

$ 67,996

$ 25,051

Free Cash Flow is defined as GAAP net cash provided by (used for) operating activities less capital expenditures included in the investing activities section of the consolidated statement of cash flows. Free Cash Flow Excluding Deal Costs is defined as Free Cash Flow less cash payments related to transaction, financing and integration activities for the Kito Crosby Acquisition and the Divestiture captured in the operating activities section of the consolidated statement of cash flows. Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Excluding Deal Costs are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable with measures as defined or used by other companies. Nevertheless, the Company believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures, such as Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Excluding Deal Costs, is important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements and assist in understanding of the comparison of the current period Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Excluding Deal Costs to that of historical periods.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Sales to Legacy CMCO Net Sales and Net Sales Growth to Legacy CMCO Net Sales Growth ($ in thousands, except growth percentages)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Net sales

$ 437,829

$ 246,889

$ 1,193,451

$ 963,027 Less Divestiture net sales

$ (22,372)

$ (35,085)

$ (123,048)

$ (135,455) Less Kito Crosby Acquisition net sales

$ (188,089)

$ —

$ (188,089)

$ — Legacy CMCO Net Sales

$ 227,368

$ 211,804

$ 882,314

$ 827,572

















Net sales growth

77.3 %





23.9 %



Legacy CMCO Net Sales Growth

7.3 %





6.6 %





Legacy CMCO Net Sales is defined as net sales as reported, adjusted for the impact of acquisitions and divestitures. Legacy CMCO Net Sales Growth is defined as the change in Legacy CMCO Net Sales between the current period and the prior period divided by prior period Legacy CMCO Net Sales. Legacy CMCO Net Sales and Legacy CMCO Net Sales Growth are not determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable with non-GAAP net sales calculations used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures, such as Legacy CMCO Net Sales and Legacy CMCO Net Sales Growth, are important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter's and fiscal year's net sales and net sales growth to the historical periods' net sales.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio ($ in thousands)



Twelve Months Ended



March 31, 2026 Net income (loss)

$ (229,437) Add back (deduct):



Annualize EBITDA for the Kito Crosby Acquisition5

233,827 Annualize synergies for the Kito Crosby Acquisition5

70,640 Annualize EBITDA reduction for the Divestiture5

(40,115) Income tax (benefit) expense

22,930 Interest and debt expense

61,145 Cost of debt refinancing

24,185 Depreciation and amortization expense

77,038 Stock-based compensation

9,569 Transaction-related costs

55,603 Acquisition integration costs

12,795 Acquisition inventory step-up expense

36,798 Business realignment costs

4,310 Factory and warehouse consolidation costs

1,054 Headquarter relocation costs

463 Loss on impairment of goodwill2

200,000 Monterrey, MX new factory start-up costs

6,480 Net (gain) loss on sale of business

(103,306) Net gain on sale of facilities

(917) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(98) Unrealized foreign exchange

(1,934) Credit Agreement Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA

$ 441,030





Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

$ 166,418 Term loan, AR securitization facility and finance lease obligations

2,226,589 Total debt

$ 2,393,007 Standby letters of credit

$ 16,067 Cash and cash equivalents

$ (96,562) AR securitization facility obligations6

$ (53,127) Credit Agreement Net Debt

$ 2,259,385





Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio

5.1x

Credit Agreement Net Debt is defined in the Company's Credit Agreement as total debt plus standby letters of credit, net of cash and cash equivalents and AR securitization facility obligations. Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio is defined as Credit Agreement Net Debt divided by the Credit Agreement Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA. Credit Agreement Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA is defined in the Company's Credit Agreement as net income adjusted for interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other adjustments. Credit Agreement Net Debt, Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio and Credit Agreement Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, the Company believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures, such as Credit Agreement Net Debt, Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio and Credit Agreement Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA are important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables Footnotes

1 Customer bad debt represents a reserve of $1,299,000 against an accounts receivable balance for a customer who declared bankruptcy in January of 2025. 2 For its annual goodwill impairment test for fiscal 2026, the Company elected to bypass the qualitative assessment and performed a quantitative impairment test for its reporting units, comparing the carrying amount of each reporting unit with its estimated fair value. While each of the individual reporting units initially had fair values in excess of their book value, the sustained reduction in the Company's stock price and market capitalization resulted in the aggregate equity value of the combined company exceeding its market capitalization at its annual measurement date. On this basis, the Company reevaluated the fair value of each of its reporting units and this resulted in a partial impairment of the goodwill for the Precision Conveyance reporting unit in the amount of $200,000,000. 3 Applies a normalized tax rate of 25% to GAAP pre-tax income and non-GAAP adjustments above, which are each pre-tax. 4 In connection with the preparation of this release, the Company has used its updated definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which includes an addback of Company's stock-based compensation expense. This revised definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin were used to calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin set forth herein, both for current periods and recast historical periods, and will be used by the Company on a go-forward basis for purposes of all future Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin disclosures. This definitional change was driven by the Company's belief that adding back the expense associated with stock-based compensation for purposes of the computation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin will provide the Company's investors with a better understanding of our underlying performance from period to period and enable them to better compare our performance against that of our peer companies, many of which also include an addback of stock-based compensation expense in computing Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. 5 EBITDA is normalized to include a full year of performance from Kito Crosby and Divestiture and assumes all cost synergies are achieved in fiscal 2026. 6 The Company's Credit Agreement definition of Net Debt excludes any debt related to its AR securitization facility given that borrowings under the AR securitization facility support the Company's short term working capital needs.

SOURCE Columbus McKinnon Corporation