Columbus, MS ComForCare Franchise Owners Receive 2019 Franchise of the Year Award

DETROIT, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus, MS ComForCare franchise owners, Columbus and Clotye Jones were awarded the 2019 Franchise of the Year award at ComForCare's annual franchise conference in Houston, Texas, on November 16, 2019. Franchise of the Year is the most prestigious award following Caregiver of the Year.

The Joneses were recognized out of almost 200 locations for being high-level producers in the franchise system, creating and nurturing a strong local team, and being selfless givers.

"Columbus and Clotye embody the ComForCare values within their office and for the population they serve," said Mark Armstrong, founder and president of ComForCare Franchise Systems. "They care for their clients as family, serve the community passionately, and shine with how they support their caregivers both at work and at home."

Columbus and Clotye started working with older adults before they opened their ComForCare location. Cloyte volunteered with an organization that provided companionship and emotional support for seniors remaining at home. When Columbus became a deacon for their church, together they regularly visited those with chronic illnesses, disabilities, as well as aging adults in the community. The satisfaction from these visits led to their decision to open a home care agency.

"We are passionate about the level of commitment and reliability we provide our clients. I am committed to getting to know every one of our clients and their families personally," said Columbus Jones. "That same level of commitment runs through our team. When we say we will be there, we're there. When we say we will do something, we do it."

The Joneses opened their franchise in 2010 and are part of one of the fastest-growing franchise business sectors in the country. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people 65 and older is expected to increase to 55 million in 2020, and demand for businesses like the ComForCare franchise that the Joneses operate will continue to increase as people strive to age in place.

