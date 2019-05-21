Columbus, OH to host the pipeline construction auction of the year on June 27 & 28

120+ pipelayers already consigned for huge Ritchie Bros. event—consignments still being accepted

COLUMBUS, OH, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Events like this happen once a year, at most. On June 27 – 28, 2019, the world's largest industrial auctioneer Ritchie Bros. will sell more than 120 pipelayers and other pipeline construction equipment at its auction site in Columbus, OH. Every single item will be sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

"This will be the pipeline sales event of the year that no one in the industry can afford to miss," said Tim Keane, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "Excitement is quickly building with more than 100 consignors already participating, including a complete dispersal of the well-maintained Welded Construction L.P. fleet, a pipeline contractor in operation for more than 50 years. We encourage interested sellers to contact us as soon as possible to be a part of this outstanding event."

Close to 3,300 items have already been consigned to Ritchie Bros.' Columbus, OH auction. On top of the 120+ pipelayers to be sold, the auction also features a large selection of associated pipeline tools and supplies that come with the complete dispersal of a pipeline company.

Specific equipment highlights include:

24 Caterpillar PL83 pipelayers

15 Caterpillar 594H pipelayers

12 Caterpillar PL87 pipelayers

10 Caterpillar 583H pipelayers

Six 2017 Trail King TK110HDG 55-ton tri-axle lowboys

Six Caterpillar D8T dozers

Five Caterpillar 336EL hydraulic excavators

Two 2013 John Deere 470G LC VG hydraulic excavators

26 Frieghtliner PX125064ST truck tractors

The Welded Construction equipment package is being sold in partnership with Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring, and investment firm.

"This is a great opportunity for those looking to purchase pipelayers, along with all the support equipment," stated Jim Burke, Managing Director, at Gordon Brothers. "The quantity and quality of this package provides the pipeline industry a chance to acquire assets today that you don't often see in the market."

For more information about Ritchie Bros.' June Columbus auction, including an up-to-date equipment list, visit rbauction.com/Columbus. Interested sellers can contact +1.855.909.8919.

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes RB Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy Auctioneers, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Photos and video for embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.

SOURCE Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

