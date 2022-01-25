Columbus, Ohio Joins a Growing Number of Cities Across the United States Deploying SenesTech's ContraPest® as Part of Their Pest Management Programs

PHOENIX, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) ( www.senestech.com ), the rodent fertility control expert, announced today that Columbus, Ohio is the latest city to begin using ContraPest®. Columbus now joins cities like San Francisco, Washington DC, Hartford, and Newton, Massachusetts in successfully incorporating ContraPest into their integrated pest management programs, with others expected to follow. ContraPest has demonstrated unprecedented success in urban areas reducing rat populations by as much as 94 percent in an environmentally responsible manner when used as part of an integrated pest management program.

Columbus offers free residential pest management to their city residents. The city has been making moves towards more environmentally responsible products across the board over the past five years; ContraPest is their latest move in that direction. It will be used in homes all over the city, deployed by the city professionals as part of an integrated pest management plan to knock down rat populations and keep them down, as well as to be able to offer a poison-free option to those who request it.

"I am extremely pleased with the traction we are gaining within our municipal segment, as Columbus, Ohio has now integrated ContraPest into their integrated pest management program," said Ken Siegel the CEO of SenesTech. "Columbus builds upon the successful deployments in key cities around the country, including Washington D.C. where we demonstrated excellent efficacy when ContraPest was added to their existing program. Further, there is a growing sentiment for more environmentally aware approaches such as ContraPest, as evidenced by California's ban on the widespread use of second-generation anti-coagulant rodenticides which in part recently lead to Los Angeles County mandating fertility control in their 2022 pest management RFPs. I am thrilled that the work done to highlight the unique attributes of ContraPest amongst this market segment is resonating as there is clearly a growing understanding and acknowledgment in the pest control industry and among the public that fertility control is an essential addition to the toolbox of controlling rat populations."

About SenesTech

SenesTech is "The Pest Control Difference" for the 21st century. We are rodent fertility control specialists fueled by our passion to create a healthy environment by controlling rodent pest populations in a safe way that does not harm other wildlife. We invented ContraPest®, the world's first and only U.S. EPA registered rodent contraceptive.

At SenesTech, we don't just eliminate rats. We make a better world. For more information visit https://senestech.com/ and https://contrapeststore.com .

Safe Harbor

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, the expectation of continued growth in agricultural regions and residential use as awareness of effective and safe rat birth control increases; the belief that rat populations were made even worse in cities due to the pandemic; the belief that there is a growing understanding and acknowledgment that fertility control is essential in controlling rat populations; the expectation to make more announcements soon about other cities incorporating ContraPest into their pest management programs; and the belief that there is growing awareness of the company and ContraPest. Forward-looking statements may describe future expectations, plans, results or strategies and are often, but not always, made through the use of words such as "believe," "may," "future," "plan," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "eventually," "project," "estimate," "continuing," "intend" and similar words or phrases. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the impacts and implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the successful commercialization of our products, market acceptance of our products, regulatory approval and regulation of our products and other factors and risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

SOURCE SenesTech, Inc.