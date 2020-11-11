Comar Invests in the Fight Against COVID-19

Comar's West Bend operation is moving into a 160,000 square-foot former plastic molding facility less than five miles from the current location. The new building will triple Comar's local footprint and eventually house over seven million dollars of capital investment in high tonnage injection molding machines, large cavitation molds, and press side automation.

Mike Ruggieri, CEO of Comar, said, "The pandemic affecting our society has brought an unprecedented surge in demand for Comar's rigid packaging, especially for disinfecting wipes used in hospitals, homes and institutions. We recognize the critical role our injection molding and blow molding solutions play in delivering essential supplies to the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19. This expansion shows our commitment to the fight and will position Comar to better meet demand while addressing the growth and service level needs of our customers. We will also be situated to support future injection molding and blow molding business opportunities and partnerships with our extensive floor space. "

James Spalding, West Bend Plant Manager at Comar, adds "In addition to the capacity expansion, our team members are looking forward to the improved floor layout, new break rooms, dedicated training facilities, and the planned investments in employee development. We anticipate an enlargement in our team as Comar is actively recruiting to fill immediate openings for skilled technicians and shift operators for the plant."

Comar expects to begin production at the new address on newly installed equipment in December 2020 and commence a full plant move during the first quarter of 2021.

Comar, headquartered in Voorhees, NJ, has nine strategic manufacturing and distribution locations and employs a host of rigid plastic packaging technologies including injection molding, injection blow molding, injection stretch blow molding, and extrusion blow molding which are complemented by a full suite of value-added service offerings. Comar is majority owned by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners.

Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, is a leading middle-market private equity firm that has invested capital in a broad spectrum of industries for over two decades, focused primarily on investing in North American based companies. They seek to create value by directly investing and partnering with middle-market, founder/family-managed companies to accelerate their growth initiatives.

SOURCE Comar

Related Links

https://www.comar.com/

