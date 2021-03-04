Comarch Launches New Microsite Featuring Market-Leading Loyalty & Marketing Solutions

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comarch, a global software house delivering customer engagement and marketing solutions, today announced the launch of its new microsite. The new site has been designed to offer the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality while allowing customers to browse Comarch's offerings, including its new Loyalty Marketing Cloud.

The site includes many new features to help users quickly and easily navigate the site and find relevant information. New features include an educational marketing hub, industry-specific thought leadership pages, and Comarch's upcoming Vodcast, "Coffee with Comarch Loyalty." Within the educational marketing hub, visitors can view content based on their level of loyalty knowledge, whether they be beginners or experts. Visitors can stay informed with the latest Comarch and industry news through the new industry hubs, which include spotlight pages on Retail, Grocery, Fuel & Convenience, and Travel.

"We're excited to launch this new microsite not only as a way to show visitors the products and services we have to offer, but also to use Comarch's extensive industry know-how to create a community of loyalty experts," said Christopher Sandstrom, Comarch's Director of Marketing, North America. "Also featured on the new site is our Loyalty Marketing Cloud. Designed to equip brands of all sizes and industries with the tools they need to launch loyalty programs, it is a cutting-edge platform that is brand-new to the market and we cannot wait to show you everything it can do."

The new microsite will be updated regularly with news, blogs, and events. Check it out here: Comarch Loyalty .

About Comarch

Founded in 1993, Comarch has over 25 years of experience in designing, implementing, and integrating IT solutions for enterprises in a variety of industries: airlines, travel companies, telecoms, financial institutions, as well as retail and consumer goods companies. Comarch's Loyalty & Marketing portfolio is an advanced set of solutions dedicated to marketing processes and activities, building loyalty, and maximizing engagement. Aside from best-in-class technology and product sets, Comarch also offers a full suite of managed services to guide customers throughout the entire loyalty program lifecycle. With thousands of successfully completed projects, 20 data center locations, and more than 6,500 employees in over 90 offices around the world, Comarch has the support and infrastructure necessary for high-volume rollouts.

Visit us at loyalty.comarch.com or LinkedIn .

Contact: Hannah Glock, [email protected]

SOURCE Comarch

Related Links

https://www.comarch.com/

