Combatting Overdoses: The SPOT's Mission to Prevent Spring Break Deaths

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As spring break begins, Care Resource's Special Purpose Outreach Team (The SPOT) gears up for a renewed effort to ensure the safety of beachgoers in Fort Lauderdale. Building on the success of last year's campaign, The SPOT, in collaboration with the South Florida Wellness Network (SFWN), is expanding its operation to reach even more spring breakers and address the rising concern of recreational drugs being laced with the deadly synthetic opioid, fentanyl.

The SPOT outreach team.

Last year, The SPOT's street teams took to the beaches to distribute educational materials and provide over 4,900 doses of naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, a drug instrumental in reviving opioid overdose victims. This year, The SPOT and SFWN is amplifying its reach to protect more spring breakers from the unsuspecting danger of recreational drugs laced with fentanyl and, more recently, xylazine, a veterinary sedative that intensifies the risk of overdose when combined with opioids.

Emelina Martinez, Safe Syringe Exchange Services Manager for The SPOT, states, "Many spring breakers don't realize that the substances they are purchasing on the street might be laced with fentanyl or xylazine. Our goal is to reach more people this year, distributing more Narcan with the hope of saving even more lives."

Accidental overdoses from drugs containing fentanyl have become alarmingly common in the U.S. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 100 times more potent than heroin, poses a severe threat. Compounding this danger, a concerning trend has emerged with the inclusion of xylazine, a veterinary sedative. Xylazine has been increasingly found in recreational drugs and when combined with opioids like fentanyl, heightens the risk of overdose and complications. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports an all-time high in overdose deaths in America, with over 100,000 in 2022 of which 73,654 were opioid-related, primarily due to fentanyl. This emphasizes the critical need for awareness and harm reduction efforts, such as those undertaken by The SPOT, to mitigate the negative consequences of substance use during spring break and beyond.

In addition to its primary mission of harm reduction, The SPOT operates as a mobile medical clinic, offering a range of free medical services. These include HIV, HCV, and STI testing, as well as vaccinations against COVID-19. During regular operations, The SPOT provides crucial supplies and resources such as new syringes, naloxone, medical services, and connections to specialized care.

Funding for The SPOT comes from private organizations, including Care Resource, United Way, Gilead Focus, The Fishman Family Foundation, and individuals like the late Dr. Peter Cinelli. Dr. Thomas Smith, Director of Behavioral Health Services for Care Resource and The SPOT, emphasizes the importance of local community support, stating, "Florida's laws restrict government funding for harm reduction purposes. Our community's support and donations are vital to our operation. The more support we receive, the more lives we can save."

For more information about The SPOT, or if you require Narcan or have used Narcan to reverse an overdose, please visit thespotbroward.org or call 954-566-SPOT (7768), or email [email protected]. Weekly schedules are posted on Instagram (@thespotbroward) and Facebook (The SPOT Broward).

About The SPOT:

The SPOT is a mobile medical clinic and outreach program operated by Care Resource, providing no-cost harm reduction resources and medical services to communities in need. Through education, prevention, and support, The SPOT aims to make a positive impact on public health and safety.

About Care Resource:

Care Resource is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization and a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) with four locations in Midtown Miami, Little Havana, Miami Beach, and Fort Lauderdale. The health center provides comprehensive health and support services to address the full healthcare needs of South Florida's pediatric, adolescent, and adult populations.

SOURCE Care Resource