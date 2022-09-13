Combilift Boosts Equipment Uptime and Customer Service with Infor Coleman AI-Driven Parts Recommendations

Global manufacturer of forklifts predicts 30% increase in first-time fixes, 40% reduction in service-job costs and 30% increase in revenue per transaction

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Combilift, the largest global manufacturer of multi-directional forklifts and a leading provider of long-load handling solutions, is using Infor Coleman AI-driven parts recommendations, in combination with Infor CloudSuite Industrial, to boost equipment uptime and customer service while increasing employee satisfaction.

Within 60 days of the solution being deployed, Combilift predicts a 30% increase in first-time fixes, a 40% reduction in costs for service jobs, and a 30% increase in revenue per transaction.

"With new hires and less experienced staff in the parts department, we knew that there were missed revenue opportunities because of inaccurate quoting," said Kenny Gilmour, global parts manager at Combilift. "For example, if someone wants a water pump, a trained employee knows to add a gasket. But a new hire would not, leaving the customer to go to another vendor to purchase a gasket. We are excited about the parts recommender getting smarter and smarter, so we can bring in more revenue while keeping our customers happy with a first-time fix."

Combilift – with global headquarters in Monaghan, Ireland, and North American headquarters in Greensboro, NC – has 60,000 unique trucks in operation to help meet its customers' industry-specific needs. Managing this diverse set of trucks creates servicing complexities and requires expertise to accurately quote the right set of parts to ensure a first-time fix.

The company seized on the opportunity to leverage Infor Coleman AI, an integrated Infor platform technology service, with Infor CloudSuite Industrial, to further improve the customer and employee experience by having the AI system, utilizing three years of historical data, help generate the right set of parts for service quotes. With Combilift continuing to grow rapidly, Coleman AI can not only improve the efficiency and accuracy of parts recommendations, it also can scale the service quote process, which can help reduce stress on staff and can help ensure first-time fixes for customers.

"Our global parts department relied on a knowledge-based, manual process in determining the sum of parts needed to service a truck," Gilmour said. "This approach is not always accurate and consistent, especially with less experienced staff. With the global staff shortages, trying to recruit people who are already trained is quite difficult. But with Infor Coleman AI, we can train the system and, in-turn, it can train us."

The Infor Coleman AI parts recommendations are delivered directly in the parts estimator screen in Infor CloudSuite Industrial. In addition to enabling faster, more accurate quotes, the parts recommender is predicted to help Combilift realize 30% faster completion of service jobs and help employees determine related parts needed in a service request 75% faster (in five minutes, compared to 20 minutes previously). With Coleman AI, Gilmour said, employees are more productive and contribute to better customer outcomes.

Infor's platform technology is foundational to Infor CloudSuite Industrial and extends the ERP (enterprise resource planning) system with integrated services such as AI, Data Lake, analytics and Infor homepages. In addition to leveraging Coleman AI to help make processes more efficient and accurate for the parts department, Combilift is using Infor homepage services to help deliver more efficiency and accuracy to the production department responsible for production KPIs (key performance indicators).

Going forward, Combilift's global IT manager, Fearghal McCorriston, says one of the company's key initiatives will be vendor performance tracking with Infor Coleman AI to help improve the supply chain – working to ensure parts arrive on time to meet growing production schedules.

Watch this video to see how Infor AI-driven parts recommendations are helping Combilift improve customer satisfaction and referrals, as a result of less equipment downtime, and are helping Combilift increase operational efficiency because there is less time needed to train new hires.

Learn more about Infor platform technology.

Learn more about Infor industrial manufacturing & equipment solutions.

About Combilift

Combilift is the largest global manufacturer of multi-directional forklifts and an acknowledged leader in long-load handling solutions. Innovation, flexibility and service is the ethos on which Combilift's success is built and has seen us become the world's fastest-growing forklift manufacturer, exporting to more than 85 countries and with more than 60,000 trucks in use worldwide. No other manufacturer in the world can deliver the same level of customization and adaptability, or cater so effectively to the diverse needs of every individual customer, whether their enterprise is large or small. For more information, visit https://combilift.com/.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

Media contact:

Steve Bauer

Infor

[email protected]

(650) 670-7135

Copyright ©2022 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

SOURCE Infor