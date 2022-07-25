Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Market Opportunity and Clinical Trials Insights, 2028

DUBLIN, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Market Opportunity and Clinical Trials Insight 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global combinational immunotherapy market is expected to surpass US$ 15 Billion by 2028

This is mainly attributed to the rising geriatric population and a surge in the prevalence of various cancers. This possesses high medical needs for the development of targeted therapies in its management. In addition, rising investments by pharmaceutical companies due to the promising response of combinational immunotherapy is also driving the growth of the market.

The major players in the global combinational immunotherapy market include Amgen, Roche, Macrogenics, Mylan, Seagen, AstraZeneca, Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, and others.

In recent years, cancer immunotherapy has emerged as an appealing strategy for overcoming the limitations of conventional therapies. The novel therapy aims to harness the ability of the immune system to recognize, target, and destroy cancer cells. Cancer immunotherapy now encompasses several therapeutic agents including monoclonal antibodies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, vaccines, antibody-drug conjugates, and others.

All these novel approaches have their distinct target and mechanism of action. Although immunotherapies have shown significant improvement in the clinical outcomes of cancer patients, these are associated with several limitations. Tumor heterogeneity and the development of resistance are the major challenges to current immunotherapeutic approaches.

This has pushed the research studies to evaluate immunotherapy in combination with other cancer-targeting approaches including chemotherapy, radiotherapy, targeted drugs, and other immunotherapeutic approaches. Combination therapy aims to combine two or more drugs that have a synergistic mechanism of action in targeting the disease. In comparison to monotherapy, combinational therapy aims to have a more enhanced and additive effect in the targeting of cancer cells.

Further, it also has the potential to overcome drug resistance and enhance the overall survival rate in cancer patients. The conferred advantages associated with combinational therapies have drawn the interest of several pharmaceutical giants to invest in this segment.

Currently, several drugs such as Opdivo, Yervoy, Bevacizumab, and others have gained approval as combinational immunotherapy for the management of cancer cells In 2022, US FDA has granted approval to the fixed-dose combination of relatlimab (LAG-3 inhibitor) plus nivolumab for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients who are 12 years of age or older and who have unresectable or metastatic melanoma. The novel combination has shown manageable safety with no new or unexpected safety signals. The combination is sold under the trade name Opdualag and is marketed by Bristol Myers Squibb.

In the last few years, pharmaceutical companies have begun to embrace a more collaborative way of working to mitigate the obstacles of drug development. The manufacturers of antibody-drug conjugates are increasingly collaborating or partnering with other companies to share technology, resources, and product knowledge, and expand the business.

For instance, Gilead Sciences entered into two clinical trial collaboration and supply agreements with Merck to evaluate the combination of Trodelvy and Keytruda in first-line metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Additionally, the companies recently established an agreement whereby Gilead will sponsor a phase-II signal seeking study evaluating combinations that include pembrolizumab in first-line non-small cell lung cancer.

Triple combinational therapy is also gaining considerable momentum in the market. However, it is mainly confined to the initial stages of clinical development. For instance, Zenith Pharmaceutical in collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb is conducting a clinical trial that is evaluating the triple combination of ZEN-3694 (BET inhibitor), Opdio, and Yervoy.

The trial will be conducted by NCI-funded investigators and will evaluate the safety and activity of this combination in patients with solid tumors that have become resistant to other therapies. Apart from this, triple combinational therapy of PD-1/PD-L1, BRAF, and MEK inhibitors is also ongoing in multiple myeloma patients.

Report Highlights:



Global and Regional Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Market Insight Till 2028

Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Market Opportunity: > USD 15 Billion

Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Market By 15 Different Cancers

Insight On Clinically and Commercially Approved Cancer Immunotherapy Combinations

Patent, Price, and Dosage Analysis On Approved Combination Drugs

Global and Regional Sales Insights On Approved Combination Drugs Till 2028

Insight on 600 Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Drugs In Clinical Trials

Insight on 45 Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Drugs Commercially Approved In Market

Clinical Trials and Patent Insight By Company, Country, Indication, and Phase

Key Topics Covered:



1. Combination Cancer Immunotherapy - New Era in Cancer Research



2. Need for Combination Cancer Immunotherapy



3. Clinically & Commercially Approved Combination Cancer Immunotherapy



4. Global Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size & Trend Analysis

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Future Market Opportunity



5. Global Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size & Trend Analysis by Indication

5.1 Breast Cancer

5.2 Kidney Cancer

5.3 Lung Cancer

5.4 Liver Cancer

5.5 Gastric Cancer

5.6 Lymphoma

5.7 Prostate Cancer

5.8 Melanoma

5.9 Colorectal Cancer

5.10 Leukemia

5.11 Cervical Cancer

5.12 Pancreatic Cancer

5.13 Ovarian Cancer

5.14 Head & Neck Cancer

5.15 Multiple Myeloma



6. Global Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size & Trend Analysis by Region

6.1 US

6.2 Europe

6.3 China

6.4 Japan

6.5 Australia

6.6 South Korea

6.7 Canada

6.8 UK



7. Approved Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor in Combination Cancer Immunotherapy - Clinical & Commercial Insights

7.1 Patent, Price & Dosage Analysis

7.2 Global & Regional Sales Insights



8. Approved Antibody Drug Conjugate in Combination Cancer Immunotherapy - Clinical & Commercial Insights

8.1 Patent, Price & Dosage Analysis

8.2 Global & Regional Sales Insights



9. Approved Monoclonal Antibodies in Combination Cancer Immunotherapy - Clinical & Commercial Insights

9.1 Patent, Price & Dosage Analysis

9.2 Global & Regional Sales Insights



10. Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Clinical Trials Overview

10.1 By Company

10.2 By Country

10.3 By Patient Segment/Disease Stage

10.4 By Phase



11. Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Clinical Trials & Patent Insight by Company, Country, Indication & Phase

11.1 Research

11.2 Preclinical

11.3 Clinical

11.4 Phase-I

11.5 Phase-I/Ii

11.6 Phase-Ii

11.7 Phase-Ii/Iii

11.8 Phase-Iii

11.9 Preregistration

11.10 Registered



12. Marketed Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Clinical & Patent Insight by Company, Country, & Indication



13. Combination Strategies to Enhance Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Efficacy

13.1 in Combination with Other Immune Checkpoint Blockade:

13.2 Ongoing Clinical Trials of Ici with Conventional Therapies; Chemotherapy &

Radiation

13.3 Ici Trials with Other Targeted Therapies

13.4 Recent Trends in Market: Partnerships, Collaboration, & Investments



14. Combination of Therapeutic Antibodies in Clinical Oncology

14.1 Combination Trials of Monoclonal Antibodies

14.2 Clinical Trials of Bispecific Antibody Combination Therapy

14.3 Pharmaceutical Investments Boosting Market



15. Engaging Cancer Vaccines in Combination Therapy

15.1 Preclinical Studies Evaluating Vaccines in Combination Therapy

15.2 Clinical Trials Evaluating Cancer Vaccines in Combination Approach

15.3 Ongoing Research Agreement & Collaboration



16. Antibody Drug Conjugate in Combination Therapy

16.1 Ongoing Clinical Investigations

16.2 Pharmaceutical Collaborations & Supply Agreements



17. Combination Therapy with Car T Cell Therapy

17.1 Preclinical Studies Combining Car T Cell Therapy

17.2 Clinical Trials Evaluating Combination Therapies with Car T Cells

17.3 Ongoing Research & Development Activities



18. Oncolytic Virus Combination Therapy

18.1 Ov Combination Immunotherapy

18.2 Oncolytic Virus in Combination with Other Regimens

18.3 Recent Trends in Market: Partnerships, Collaboration, & Investments



19. Competitive Landscape

19.1 Abbvie

19.2 Agenus

19.3 Akeso Pharmaceutical

19.4 Amgen

19.5 Arbutus Biopharma

19.6 Astrazeneca

19.7 Aum Bioscience

19.8 Beigene

19.9 Biontech

19.10 Bristol Myers Squibb

19.11 Candel Therapeutics

19.12 Eli Lilly

19.13 Elicio Therapeutics

19.14 Fate Therapeutics

19.15 GlaxoSmithKline

19.16 Harpoon Therapeutics

19.17 Immutep

19.18 Imugene

19.19 Intensity Therapeutics

19.20 Janssen Pharmaceuticals

19.21 Merck

19.22 Morphosys

19.23 Novocure

19.24 Novartis

19.25 Nykode Therapeutics

19.26 Ono Pharmaceutical

19.27 Oxford Biotherapeutics

19.28 Pfizer

19.29 Regeneron?

19.30 Roche

19.31 Sanofi

19.32 Seagen

19.33 Shanghai Junshi Biosciences

19.34 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

19.35 Qurient

