Combined Insurance Hosts Number One Military Friendly Employer® Award Ceremony in Chicago

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago company Combined Insurance was honored as the nation's number one Military Friendly Employer in the $1B - $5B revenue category for 2020 during an award ceremony held at the Chicago Architecture Center on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Combined Insurance is a leading provider of supplemental accident, disability, health and life insurance products, and a Chubb company.

This is the second consecutive year and the fourth time in a decade that Combined Insurance has been named the number one Military Friendly employer by VIQTORY. Each year, VIQTORY ranks hundreds of companies on their commitment to the military community based on public data sources, proprietary data from surveys and personal data from veterans.

"We are honored to receive this award for the second consecutive year. At Combined, we take great pride in being a number one military friendly employer," said Joe Vasquez, President of Combined Insurance. "We are committed to hiring veterans, because we believe veterans possess discipline, a strong work ethic and team-based approach, all which make them excellent employees who fit our culture well."

During the ceremony, Vasquez highlighted the company's ongoing commitment to the military community. Megan Everett, Veterans Program Director, McCormick Foundation, was the event's keynote speaker.

Chris Hale, CEO, VIQTORY, presented the official plaque to Bob Wiedower, VP of Sales Development and Military Program at Combined Insurance.

"Every day, I witness first-hand how veterans transitioning into civilian life flourish when they are supported by employers who appreciate their work ethic and commitment," said Hale. "VIQTORY is proud to give this award to Combined Insurance and recognize them for their proven dedication to the military community."

Since 2010, Combined has hired more than 5,200 veterans, military spouses and their family members, and is currently at 85% of their goal to hire 2,000 more by the end of 2019. In addition to providing meaningful employment, Combined Insurance also gives back to military and veteran-focused charities through employee volunteerism and corporate donations. The company has given back to organizations, such as Luke's Wings, The Fisher House Foundation, USO of Illinois and Heartland Alliance – Support Services for Veteran Families (SSVF).

About Combined Insurance

Combined Insurance Company of America (Chicago, Ill.) is a leading provider of supplemental accident & health, disability, and life insurance products and a Chubb company. With a tradition of nearly 100 years of success, Combined Insurance is committed to making the world of supplemental insurance easy to understand. The company has an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and is one of Ward's Top 50® Performing Life-Health Insurance Companies. Combined Insurance is ranked the number one Military Friendly® Employer in the $1B - $5B revenue category for 2020 by VIQTORY. This is the company's ninth consecutive year on the top 10 list and sixth consecutive year in the top 5—Combined Insurance was previously named the number one Military Friendly® Employer in the nation for 2015 and 2016.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com

SOURCE Combined Insurance

Related Links

http://www.combinedinsurance.com

