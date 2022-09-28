Combined Insurance Introduces Hospital Indemnity Product Created Specifically for Small Businesses

Offers Dozens of Customizable Benefit Plan Options for Employers

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Combined Insurance Company of America, a Chubb company and a leading North American provider of supplemental insurance sold at the worksite and to individuals, has launched Hospital Champion, a new, customizable hospital indemnity product created specifically for small businesses.

Hospital Indemnity is one of the fastest-growing* supplemental health insurance products in the U.S., as employers seek to broaden their voluntary benefit packages to recruit and retain talent in a tight labor market. These benefits can be used by employees to help offset rising medical plan costs and out-of-pocket expenses, particularly due to the prevalence of High Deductible Health Plans (HDHPs). The average annual health insurance deductible is $1,945 for single coverage and $3,722 for a family, and the average cost of a day of hospital confinement is $2,607.

"Because small businesses are vital to the economic health of their communities and for our nation as well, it's important to provide insurance solutions of value during challenging economic times," said Mat Matarrese, Senior Vice President, U.S. Agency at Combined. "Small businesses can benefit from this type of supplemental insurance offering, as it helps employers attract and retain the team they need to succeed, while at the same time providing employees peace of mind that's more important than ever."

Hospital Champion pays cash benefits directly to employees for unexpected hospitalization due to sickness or injury. Benefit payments can be used by individuals and their families as they choose, including toward deductibles or co-pays, prescriptions, and even for other costs such as transportation, groceries or bills.

Combined's new offering provides coverage beyond traditional daily hospital benefits. Employers can customize with up to 24 benefit options to meet the needs of their workforce, including:

Doctor's Office Visits and X-rays due to covered accident or sickness

due to covered accident or sickness Inpatient and Outpatient Surgery

Recovery in a Rehabilitation Facility

Health Screenings, such as mammography; pap smear; colonoscopy; stress test; etc.

[Benefit option availability may vary by state]

"Since even a brief hospital stay can be financially challenging, Hospital Champion can help employees supplement their medical coverage, particularly High Deductible Health Plans," said Janet Buzil, Combined's Senior Vice President of Product Innovation and Delivery. "By providing cash benefits that can be used to help pay personal out-of-pocket costs, this new product can give families greater confidence about their financial future."

Hospital Champion is a supplement to health insurance and is not a substitute for Major Medical or other minimal essential coverage. Hospital indemnity coverage provides a benefit for covered loss; neither the product name nor benefits payable are intended to provide reimbursement for medical expenses incurred by a covered person or to result in any payment in excess of loss.

* Per Life Insurance Marketing and Research Association (LIMRA), for 2020-2021

About Combined Insurance

Combined Insurance Company of America is a Chubb company and a leading provider of supplemental accident, health, disability, and life insurance products in the U.S.* and Canada. Headquartered in Chicago with a tradition of 100 years of success, we are committed to making the world of supplemental insurance easy to understand. The company has an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and an A + (Superior) financial strength rating by A.M. Best. We are ranked by VIQTORY as the number one Military Friendly® Employer in 2022 (over $1 billion revenue category), marking Combined's eleventh consecutive year on the Top 10 list. For more information, please visit www.combinedinsurance.com.

* In New York, products are underwritten by Combined Life Insurance Company of New York (Latham, NY).

