Combined Insurance Named a 'Best for Vets' Employer by Military Times

The annual Military Times 'Best for Vets' rankings are the result of a rigorous review process. Military Times invites companies to fill out its nearly 100-question survey, tests to ensure the accuracy of responses and carefully evaluates survey data. In their ninth year, the rankings evaluate a company's culture, veteran recruiting, veteran policies and accommodations for members of the National Guard and reserves.

"At Combined Insurance, we take pride in hiring our nation's military service members and their families, because we value their skills, determination and goodwill," said Bob Wiedower, VP, Sales Development and Military Programs. "This ranking affirms our commitment to providing meaningful employment and giving back to those who serve our country."

Wiedower is a decorated veteran himself, having served 22 years in the United States Marine Corps, where he retired as a Squadron Commanding Officer.

As a leading provider of individual and group supplemental accident & health, disability, and life insurance products, and a Chubb company, Combined Insurance announced efforts to hire 2,000 more veterans by 2019.

In addition to providing meaningful employment, Combined Insurance also gives back to military and veteran-focused charities through employee volunteerism and corporate donations. The company has given back and provided support to numerous military and veteran-focused organizations, such as Luke's Wings, The Fisher House Foundation, USO of Illinois and Heartland Alliance – Support Services for Veteran Families (SSVF).

Combined Insurance has received accolades throughout the years for its veteran-friendly corporate practices. The company was named a Top 5 Military Friendly® Employer in 2018 by G.I. Jobs—marking the seventh consecutive year that Combined Insurance has made the Top 10 employer list and fourth consecutive year in the Top 5.

About Combined Insurance

Combined Insurance Company of America (Chicago, Ill.) is a leading provider of individual supplemental accident & health, disability, and life insurance products and a Chubb company. With a tradition of nearly 100 years of success, Combined Insurance is committed to making the world of supplemental insurance easy to understand. The company has an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and is one of Ward's Top 50® Performing Life-Health Insurance Companies. Combined Insurance is also a 2018 Top 10 Military Friendly® Employer named by G.I. Jobs Magazine—marking the seventh consecutive year on the Top 10 employer list and fourth consecutive year in the Top 5. In New York, products are underwritten by Combined Life Insurance Company of New York (Latham, N.Y.). For more information, please visit combinedinsurance.com.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com.

