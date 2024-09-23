Comcast and Harmonic to Demonstrate Industry's First Unified DOCSIS 4.0 and Fiber Solution at SCTE TechExpo24

Harmonic's cOS™ Virtualized Broadband Platform is the Industry's First Solution Unifying FDX and FDD DOCSIS 4.0

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced significant advances on a unified DOCSIS 4.0 solution that delivers multigigabit symmetric speeds over existing infrastructure using the new unified D4.0 chipset. Together with Comcast, Harmonic will showcase the cOS™ virtualized broadband platform, the industry's first solution to unify both variants of DOCSIS 4.0 — Full Duplex (FDX) and Frequency Division Duplexing (FDD) — at SCTE TechExpo24. This breakthrough solution enables operators to deliver unprecedented multiple gigabit symmetrical speeds of up to 9Gbps.

"In less than a year, with Comcast we've transformed the concept of unified DOCSIS 4.0 into a real-world solution ready for implementation," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, President and CEO of Harmonic. "Leveraging both unified DOCSIS 4.0 and PON fiber technologies, this solution plays a critical role in enabling the future of broadband service delivery."

With the cOS platform powering an intelligent ecosystem of network edge devices, operators are empowered to provide multigigabit speeds, regardless of the physical wiring or current infrastructure. The cOS platform accelerates the time to market for new, high-value broadband services, while ensuring a smooth evolution to a robust network.

"We're providing our customers the best connected experience no matter the wire that serves their home," said Elad Nafshi, Chief Network Officer, Comcast. "This groundbreaking solution from Harmonic continues to enhance our ability to deliver our next-generation network — with symmetrical multigigabit internet speeds, lower latency, and even better security and reliability — to millions of people and businesses across our network."

Harmonic's cOS fiber solutions will also enable the use of Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) funding in alignment with Build America, Buy America (BABA) requirements, as both companies continue to work together to bring reliable, high-speed broadband to more subscribers in rural communities.

Harmonic's market-leading cOS platform powers next-gen broadband services to more than 30 million homes worldwide for leading operators in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. To learn more about Harmonic's cOS platform and portfolio of network edge devices, visit www.harmonicinc.com/broadband.

SCTE TechExpo24 attendees can see Harmonic's unified DOCSIS 4.0 and fiber broadband innovations on display in booth 803. To schedule a meeting with Harmonic, visit https://www.harmonicinc.com/broadband/events/scte-techexpo/. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet services to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

