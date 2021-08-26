Comcast Technology Solutions Launches Managed Terrestrial Distribution for Operators Across The United States

Hundreds of regional operators currently rely upon Comcast Technology Solutions for content acquisition and distribution via a satellite-based managed service that has been in place for decades. Comcast Technology Solutions' new Managed Terrestrial Distribution service is designed to help operators strengthen their video businesses, reduce expenses, and provide a path to IP video by leveraging ground-based video infrastructure currently being used by millions of subscribers.

"Operators across the U.S. are seeking ways to be more cost-efficient, maximize their Internet network investments, and strengthen the economics of their pay-TV businesses," said Allison Olien, Vice President and General Manager of the Communications and Technology Provider Suite at Comcast Technology Solutions. "While satellite delivery remains critical for the foreseeable future, our new Managed Terrestrial Distribution service offers operators a terrestrial-based alternative to help them reduce expenses, get the most out of their broadband investments, deliver enhanced services, and evolve towards an IP video delivery architecture. At Comcast Technology Solutions, we have seen the effectiveness of this approach firsthand, and we are excited to offer similar capabilities and advantages to our operator customers nationwide."

MTC Cable, based in Margaretville, New York, is among the first operators looking to benefit from the new Managed Terrestrial Distribution service. "MTC Cable is committed to continuous innovation in delivering the best possible TV, Internet, and voice services to our customers throughout the Central Catskill region of New York," said Glen Faulkner, General Manager of MTC. "We spend a considerable amount of time and resources maintaining satellite equipment, and certainly recognize the potential value of migrating to a terrestrial-based approach. We are delighted to be working with Comcast Technology Solutions to leverage their new Managed Terrestrial Distribution service and explore new ways to deliver a high-quality video experience, while reducing operational costs and positioning ourselves for the future."

Key Benefits of Managed Terrestrial Distribution

As a new service within the CTSuite , Comcast Technology Solutions' Managed Terrestrial Distribution was designed to provide operators with several key benefits, including:

Reduced headend infrastructure expenses : Decreases costs by reducing headend equipment and related expenses. Recoups a portion of monthly expenditures on rack space, power, and cooling with the ability to consolidate servers. With technical support included, unexpected capital equipment repair or replacement costs are reduced. The service also removes the need for a direct IP connection to each programmer, eliminating IP processing set-up fees for each individual content feed, and related transcoding costs.

: Decreases costs by reducing headend equipment and related expenses. Recoups a portion of monthly expenditures on rack space, power, and cooling with the ability to consolidate servers. With technical support included, unexpected capital equipment repair or replacement costs are reduced. The service also removes the need for a direct IP connection to each programmer, eliminating IP processing set-up fees for each individual content feed, and related transcoding costs. Upgraded technology: Managed Terrestrial Distribution provides an efficient and secure approach for content acquisition, packaging, management, and delivery. The service leverages Comcast's significant ongoing investment in advanced infrastructure to benefit other operators in diverse communities throughout the country.

Managed Terrestrial Distribution provides an efficient and secure approach for content acquisition, packaging, management, and delivery. The service leverages Comcast's significant ongoing investment in advanced infrastructure to benefit other operators in diverse communities throughout the country. Secure video revenue: Enhances video with a hybrid-IP approach that allows operators to maintain field investments and existing customer experience (UI/UX) to subscribers. It also provides an expanded channel line-up and other services to support increased customer retention and acquisition efforts.

Enhances video with a hybrid-IP approach that allows operators to maintain field investments and existing customer experience (UI/UX) to subscribers. It also provides an expanded channel line-up and other services to support increased customer retention and acquisition efforts. Focus on Internet investment: Continuous investment in Internet and terrestrial-based infrastructure reduces business risks for operators, while creating a path towards IP video delivery. Comcast Technology Solutions provides the network connections, content delivery, and managed distribution service that enables operators to evolve their video businesses and direct more investment toward broadband initiatives.

Additional information about Comcast Technology Solutions' Managed Terrestrial Distribution service is available at: https://www.comcasttechnologysolutions.com/managed-terrestrial-distribution .

About Comcast Technology Solutions

Comcast Technology Solutions offers a portfolio of technology solutions, the CTSuite, that provides the industry with the technology, scale and expertise to expand and navigate the rapidly changing media and entertainment technology landscape. We invent technology that solves industry challenges, reimagines what is possible, and transforms businesses for an ever-changing world. Built on Comcast's know-how, proven facilities, scalable platforms, and infrastructure, Comcast Technology Solutions offers more than 20 years of reliable real-world broadcast and digital experience. We partner with customers to redefine expectations and deliver the future to global audiences. For more information, visit www.comcasttechnologysolutions.com .

