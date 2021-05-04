Comdata, A Leading Global Service Provider In Customer Management BPO, Selects GEP SMART Procurement Software To Transform And Unify Procurement

CLARK, N.J., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of procurement software and procurement services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that Comdata , a leading innovative global service provider in customer management BPO, selected GEP SMART™ , the industry's premier procurement software platform, after a thorough selection process.

Headquartered in Milan, with more than 50,000 employees across 21 countries and revenue of $1.2 billion in 2020, Comdata chose GEP SOFTWARE™ to support its transformation of procurement and manage its entire source-to-pay (S2P) process for direct and indirect spend, globally. This includes a full range of functions encompassing spend analytics, sourcing, category management, contract and invoice management, and supplier and risk management, as well as purchase-to-order. The GEP SMART platform will support all the core languages utilized by Comdata, including English, Italian, French, and Spanish.

"We're excited to be implementing GEP software as an integral part of the program to modernize and unify procurement operations across our entire company, in order to drive efficiencies and deliver greater value to our clients," said Javier Baranda, Comdata's chief procurement officer.

GEP SMART is a unified, cloud-native source-to-pay platform, built on a data-centric foundation with AI at its core and user-first design. GEP SMART enables Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement and purchasing functions, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

About Comdata

Comdata is a leading innovative global service provider in customer management BPO with 30 years of experience. The company combines an international footprint with strong local expertise, with more than 50,000 passionate employees working in 30 languages across 4 continents and 21 countries.

Focusing on the needs and opportunities of each industry, Comdata offers a full range of end-to-end customer management solutions (acquisition, retention, customer service, technical support, and credit collection). These are built on a portfolio of world-class services covering customer experience and process reengineering consulting, digital and cutting-edge technologies, and customer operations (front & back office). Headquartered in Milan, Comdata delivers global revenues of approximately €1 billion with more than 600 clients, including some of the biggest names in telecom, energy, banking, mobility, retail and e-commerce.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARETM provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable.

With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

