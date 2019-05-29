Come Celebrate with the American Legion at their free Centennial Parade and Family Fun Day on June 15 in Spencer, Massachusetts

SPENCER, Mass., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, June 15, 2019, The American Legion Gaudette-Kirk Post 138 in Spencer, MA along with legion posts across the state, has planned a fun-filled day for their Centennial and want to invite you to join the thousands of veterans, families and friends from communities throughout Massachusetts to help them celebrate! All events and activities are free to the public.

A grand parade will kick off the festivities at 9:30 am with a motorcycle rolling thunder leading the parade of floats, bands, entertainers and marchers. Starting at David Prouty High School, the parade will continue along Route 9 through the center of Spencer, finishing at the Highway Department complex. After the parade, the celebration continues at the Spencer Fairgrounds for a day filled with fun for the whole family. There will be live music, entertainment for all ages, vendor booths, food vendors, military displays, kids' carnival, Guest of Honor – Theodore Roosevelt IV, the six (6) New England Patriot's Super Bowl trophies, and many other activities. Free parking available at Fairgrounds. Free shuttle service to parade route and back from 6:30 am until 8 pm.

This historic celebration commemorates the 100th anniversary of the official end of

World War 1 and The American Legion's 100 years of proudly serving veterans, their families and their communities.

To help support the celebration, raffle tickets to win a brand new 2018 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic motorcycle, supported by American Harley-Davidson of Leominster, are available for $20 per ticket. Only 2,000 tickets will be sold. Tickets can be purchased at the Spencer Post on Friday nights or call Jerry Perron at 774-200-3202. Drawing will be held on June 15th at the Centennial Celebration. You do not need to be present to win.

The American Legion is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization chartered, incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization devoted to mutual helpfulness. It is the nation's largest wartime veterans service organization with over 13,000 posts worldwide and more than 2.2 million veteran members.

