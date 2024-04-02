Come On In -- AYA Cancer Unfiltered

A podcast for 15–39-year-old cancer patients and families

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eighty five thousand Americans aged 15 to 39 are diagnosed with cancer every year. This is about six times the number of cancers diagnosed in children ages 0 to 14. Cancer in adolescents and young adults manifests differently than cancers seen in children or older adults and must be treated differently. The concept for this podcast grew out of California Institute of the Arts' "Healthcare by Design" class in collaboration with Reimagine Well.

This podcast is available on YouTube, iTunes, and Spotify. CalArts Healthcare By Design class with guests Emily Drake, BScH, PhD, and Jonny Imerman

Podcast creative producer and CalArts student Emma Grace Eisenmann states, "Being a chronically ill student, I know how difficult it is to balance school, work, and health. It's been an honor to help create something for other young adults who are frightened and confused by their diagnosis. Our goal for the podcast is to reach AYA patients with timely and immediate information, with a voice they can relate to. I hope others will use creativity to improve healthcare issues."

"This podcast was created to bring together information about AYA cancer from world renowned clinical experts, and to connect patients and families with organizations who can help them through the entire cancer journey, from Diagnosis to Treatment, then on to Healing and Wellbeing.", said Roger Holzberg, co-founder of Reimagine Wel l and professor at the California Institute of the Arts. Click to view the Overview Trailer and Oncofertility Trailer .

"Our experts include Leonard Sender MD (Oncologist), Laxmi Kondapalli MD (Oncofertility Specialist), Jocelyn Harrison RDN, MPH (Pacific Nutrition Partners), Jenee Areeckal MSW (Benioff Children's Hospital); and AYA survivor advocates like Jonny Imerman ( Imerman Angels ), Lauren Creel and Mallory Casperson ( Cactus Cancer Society ), Steven & Angela Giallourakis ( Elephants & Tea ), David Craig and Lauren Lastauskas ( Gryt Health ), and many more," adds Adele Sender, content director for Reimagine Well and guest lecturer at CalArts.

AYA Cancer Unfiltered is on iTunes , Spotify , and YouTube . Please share this valuable resource with any AYA patients, families and clinicians in your network.

About Reimagine Well

Reimagine Well's mission is to ease the patient journey from diagnosis to wellbeing using imagination, technology, and education. Roger Holzberg and Leonard Sender, MD, founded Reimagine Well. Sender is Director of the Chan Soon-Shiong Institute for Medicine ( CSSIFM ).

His study of the innate protective immune system keeps him at the cutting edge of immunotherapy. Holzberg served as the first (consulting) Creative Director for the National Cancer Institute (NCI). Previously he spent 12 years as an award-winning Creative Director / Vice President at Walt Disney Imagineering. He is a 20+ year cancer survivor.

About CalArts

California Institute of the Arts has offers rigorous undergraduate and graduate degree programs through six schools—Art, Critical Studies, Dance, Film/Video, Music, and Theater. CalArts champions creative excellence, critical reflection, and the development of new forms and expressions. First envisioned by Walt Disney, it encompasses a vibrant community, inviting experimentation, independent inquiry and collaboration among artistic disciplines and cultural traditions.

