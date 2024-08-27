Come One, Come All: Spirit Halloween Is Opening a Record-Breaking 1,525 Locations in 2024

With over 1,100 locations already open, the nation's largest Halloween retailer plans to bring its unique carnival experience to a few hundred more locations before the end of September to answer the growing consumer demand for all things Halloween. Fans eager to visit the premiere Halloween destination this season should visit stores.spirithalloween.com to find the location near them.

"The Halloween fandom continues to grow, and our incredible team works year-round to create an unparalleled and unique in-store experience that will engage customers all season long," said Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Halloween. "Visiting a Spirit Halloween store is more than just a shopping trip - it's entertainment, it's tradition, it's creating moments and memories with family and friends that bring the magic of Halloween to life, and we are thrilled to welcome fans back to the show."

Halloween fans of all ages are invited - if they dare - to wander Spirit Halloween, where this year's interactive Carnevil theme comes to life. Visitors are immersed in Instagram-worthy moments, interactive spectacles, and a Halloween experience that they won't forget. Plus, with all things pumpkin spice in full bloom, it's time to start planning killer costumes inspired by the hottest trends, buzz-worthy movies and pop culture moments that will slay this season. With one trip to Spirit Halloween, fans can deck out their yard with an unmatched lineup of decor that will steal the show, including terrifying tombstones, larger-than-life animatronics, bone-chilling skeletons and inflatables to become THAT house this Halloween.

In the coming weeks, the Halloween retailer will continue hiring thousands of associates as stores open on a rolling basis. Halloween enthusiasts dying to join the Spirit Halloween team can find more information at Work4Spirit.com or can text "Reaper" to 85000 to apply.

About Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween is the largest Halloween retailer in North America. With 1,525 seasonal locations opening soon in strip centers and malls across North America, Spirit is the one-stop destination for all things Halloween. For more than four decades, Spirit has created immersive and interactive experiences for shoppers, complete with a unique and vast assortment of costumes and accessories for infants, toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults, along with exclusive décor and animatronics you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit SpiritHalloween.com.

