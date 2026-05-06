Comedian and Marine Veteran Tim Wilkins Announces Run for Congress in Florida's 11th District

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tim Wilkins — a professional stand-up comedian, U.S. Marine Corps veteran, entrepreneur, and 30-year community servant — today announced his candidacy for U.S. Congress in Florida's 11th Congressional District.

A working comedian who has spent decades on stage, Wilkins also brings real-world experience as a CFO, school co-founder, and youth coach. It's a record that stands in sharp contrast to the career politicians who have dominated Washington — and Wilkins isn't afraid to say so with a punchline.

"There are so many problems going unsolved in DC, yet we keep sending the same people back year after year. It's time for fresh energy and fresh ideas from someone who has recently dealt with these problems. I've made payroll, worn a uniform, told a few jokes, and fought for my community for three decades. That's what FL-11 deserves in Washington." — Tim Wilkins

Tim and his wife Amber are driven by faith and service. When Amber's son was diagnosed with pediatric cancer, she founded a charity helping families nationwide access life-saving clinical trials — work that contributed to a breakthrough trial still benefiting patients today. For the past 20 years, mentoring young people has become their way of life.

Key Priorities for FL-11:

Cut waste and fraud to deliver a 3–5% income tax reduction — "a tax reduction is a pay increase"

to deliver a 3–5% income tax reduction — "a tax reduction is a pay increase" Secure the border and enforce immigration law to protect American workers

Repeal and replace the ACA with real market-based healthcare reform

Fight for one transparent, fair prescription drug price for every American

Protect parental rights and end political indoctrination in classrooms

Champion Florida's farmers, ranchers, veterans, and seniors

About Tim Wilkins for Congress: Tim Wilkins is a Republican candidate for U.S. Congress in Florida's 11th Congressional District — and yes, he's the comedian. Learn more at TimWilkinsForCongress.com or email [email protected].

SOURCE Tim Wilkins for Congress