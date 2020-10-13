Comedian Casts Celebrities in his Webseries via Cameo App

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Todd Montesi is a jack-of-all-trades in the world of comedy. Based out of Brooklyn, NY, Montesi's ability as a comedian, writer and producer has not rested during this global pandemic: He's been focusing his talents producing online content, most notably his acclaimed comedic webseries "PN & FRIENDS" on his MONTIKILLAVISION PRODUCTIONS YouTube channel.

GROPER DA GOD'S "CELEBRITY TESTIMONIALS": Starring Chuck Norris, Eric Roberts & Randy Couture PN & FRIENDS POSTER EP 20 Comedian Todd Montesi, Creator of 'PN & FRIENDS'

PN & Friends takes us through the chronicles of PN, a "man-child trying to be a man" which draws comparisons to Curb Your Enthusiasm and Seinfeld. In the recent episode, titled "Summer Distancing", Montesi has casted CHUCK NORRIS, ERIC ROBERTS, RANDY COUTURE & ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI, literally using their cameos via the popular CAMEO app. In the clip below, A charismatic man who calls himself 'Groper da God' (who is PN's rapper uncle who lives in the bathroom), is hosting 'celebrity testimonials' on his master class on being "The Man": (https://youtu.be/NZmplco6RXI). It's a little over 2 minutes of pop-culture parody & creative storytelling in the time of COVID: Using cameo in an inventive way to stand out from the other myriad projects and webseries out there.

The full episode also features Anthony Scaramucci (Trump's former White House Director of Communications) selling erectile dysfunction "Mooch" pills to the main character PN & his foil David Voice, (https://youtu.be/dC7XzLFub54 @ the 24:00 mark) It would be shocking if it weren't for the fact that they've used The Mooch in many episodes past (see the surreal clip below: https://youtu.be/tomMOxymD-0) You can tell that the Mooch is not only in on the joke, but seems to be a game performer as well.

"I love that in 2020 despite all this insanity I also get to have Chuck Norris in my project, I can't believe it!" Montesi says with pride. Check out PN & FRIENDS streaming on www.youtube.com/MONTIKILLAVISION.

If you would like more information, please contact Todd Montesi by phone 917-664-1607, or email [email protected].

SOURCE MONTIKILLAVISION PRODUCTIONS