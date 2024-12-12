The comedian and pet health nutrition brand partner ahead of North America's largest dog show to celebrate the Best in Show and the best in us

ST. CHARLES, Mo., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Canin, a global leader in pet health nutrition and one of the billion-dollar brands of Mars, Incorporated, is partnering with actress, comedian and writer Heather McMahan for this year's 2024 AKC® National Championship presented by Royal Canin. The two are teaming up to celebrate how our dogs make us better and to bring the new virtual Viewer's Choice Awards to dog lovers eagerly anticipating the show. Royal Canin and Heather McMahan, who recently released her second comedy special Breadwinner and announced her third comedy tour, will give consumers an interactive experience that offers the opportunity to learn more about the criteria that is required for Best in Show.

Comedian Heather McMahan Joins the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin for New Viewer's Choice Awards Heather McMahan’s French Bulldogs Rigatoni and Macaroni

While most household pets never compete on the show floor, every dog has a significant impact on our lives and brings out our best – and Heather McMahan knows exactly that. "With two French Bulldogs in my house, Rigatoni and Macaroni, I like to give them the best of the best especially when it comes to their food, which is why partnering with Royal Canin was an 'absolutely yes,'" said Heather McMahan. "I could not be more excited to head to the AKC National Championship and see these dogs doing the most to be at the top of their game. All my fellow dog lovers out there need to kick up their feet and join me in watching the show, you won't want to miss this."

The judging process of the AKC National Championship's Best in Show can often feel arbitrary to casual viewers, making it difficult for them to recognize all of the elements that go into crowning a champion. To address this and offer a chance to learn more about the 201 breeds competing, and the criteria judges are looking for, Royal Canin is introducing its fun, new Viewer's Choice Awards experience, inviting dog lovers to participate in the action first-hand. The Viewer's Choice Awards will feature:

Heather McMahan as the virtual host, who will participate in the live chat, offering commentary and sharing her experience from being at the show;

An opportunity for participants to vote on competing dogs and score each breed based on the judge's criteria in real-time;

A comparison of an individual's scores with other's participating;

A live leaderboard that will track judging accuracy, giving top participants bragging rights.

"At Royal Canin, we understand the unique potential of each breed and are passionate about providing them with tailored nutrition for their specific needs," said Don MacIntosh, vice president of the professional division at Royal Canin North America. "As we prepare for the AKC National Championship, we look forward to partnering with Heather McMahan to celebrate dogs who are competing for Best in Show and all our dogs because they continue to bring out the best in each of us."

The 2024 AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin, will air Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, from 2 – 5 p.m. ET on ABC. During the broadcast, viewers are invited to participate in the Royal Canin Viewer's Choice Awards with Heather McMahan for an immersive experience. To learn more, visit https://akcroyalcanin.interactnow.tv/.

To learn more about the AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin, visit https://www.akc.org/sports/conformation/national-championship/.

