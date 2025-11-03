As ACC's official nutrition partner, the pet nutrition brand also provides each adopter with a one-month supply of food

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ROYAL CANIN® U.S., a global leader in pet health nutrition and one of the billion-dollar brands of Mars, Incorporated, announced it will cover adoption fees for cats and dogs at Animal Care Centers (ACC) of NYC in celebration of National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week (Nov. 2-8). In addition, Royal Canin will continue to provide each adopter with a one-month supply of food and nutritional information, reinforcing its mission to make A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. ACC is the city's largest animal shelter, with full-service shelters in Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island and more than 500 pets ready for adoption.

Royal Canin Waives Adoption Fees at Animal Care Centers (ACC) of NYC for National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week

With new data showing that more than 2.8 million cats and dogs entered shelters nationwide through June of this year, the need for adopters has never been greater. In 2024 alone, ACC had more than 15,000 animals in their care, resulting in a 91% overall placement rate. Together, Royal Canin and ACC share a commitment to helping pets not only find homes but also providing them with the proper nutrition they deserve. National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week offers the perfect opportunity for future adopters to open their hearts and homes to a pet in need – because every new beginning should start with a healthy foundation.

"We deeply value the vital work animal shelters like ACC of NYC do every day to care for cats and dogs in need," said Don MacIntosh, vice president, Royal Canin Professional Division. "Our partnership is about more than waiving adoption fees, it's about working together to ensure every pet is provided with the tailored nutrition they deserve."

"We're grateful for Royal Canin's continued partnership and commitment to the wellbeing of the animals in our care," said ACC President and CEO Risa Weinstock. "Their support not only helps ensure pets at ACC receive quality nutrition but also amplifies our shared goal of ending animal homelessness in New York City. Together, we're giving more pets the chance to find their loving homes."

To learn more about Royal Canin's tailored nutrition, visit https://www.royalcanin.com/us/about-us/our-nutritional-approach. To learn more about Animal Care Centers of NYC, visit https://www.nycacc.org/.

* Limit one dog or cat adoption fee redemption per household, dogs and cats (six months or older) only. Maximum adoption fee of $250, valid only for adoptions made in person from Nov. 2-8, or until maximum of $10,000 in adoption fees is met. Excludes any dog or cat licensing fees or surgery deposits. Must be 18+ years old. Void where prohibited.

About ROYAL CANIN®:

ROYAL CANIN® is part of the Royal Canin Division in the Mars, Incorporated group, and a global leader in Health Through Nutrition for cats and dogs fulfilling its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Founded in 1968 by French veterinarian, Dr. Jean Cathary, ROYAL CANIN® designs precise, science-based nutrition for cats and dogs available at pet specialty retailers and veterinary practices worldwide.

Over the years, ROYAL CANIN® has pushed the limits of nutrition and knowledge in partnership with pet professionals, including breeders and veterinarians. Its unique business approach puts the nutritional requirements of cats and dogs at the heart of innovation. Pet's age, lifestyle, size, breed, and sensitivities are studied through science and observation to produce diets that meet their specific needs.

ROYAL CANIN® generates value not only for pets, but also for people and the planet. This means being mutually beneficial to the ecosystem, empowering Associates, building enduring relationships with stakeholders, and always thinking about how to ensure a viable future for generations to come.

To learn more about ROYAL CANIN®, visit www.royalcanin.com.

About MARS, INCORPORATED:

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As an approximately $55bn, family-owned business with 150,000 Associates, our diverse portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services serve pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delights millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ deliver high quality veterinary care and ANTECH™ offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. For more information about Mars, please visit https://www.mars.com/. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Animal Care Centers of NYC:

Founded in 1995, Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to end animal homelessness in New York City. As the only open-admission shelter serving New York City, ACC provides a haven for thousands of homeless, abandoned, and neglected animals each year, regardless of age, breed, or medical condition.

With a team of compassionate staff and volunteers, ACC offers a comprehensive range of services, including adoption, fostering, veterinary care, behavior training, and community outreach. Founded on the principles of compassion, integrity, and respect for all living creatures, ACC strives to create a more compassionate and humane society by raising awareness about animal welfare issues and providing resources to support pet owners and communities.

For more information about Animal Care Centers of NYC and how you can get involved, visit www.nycacc.org.

