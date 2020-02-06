Comedian Jermaine "Funnymaine" Johnson And Wind Creek Hospitality Announce Partnership Benefitting At-Risk Youth In Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comedian Jermaine "Funnymaine" Johnson and Wind Creek Hospitality are excited to announce a new sponsorship and philanthropic partnership. The Funnymaine Foundation and Wind Creek will collaborate to produce two events this summer that will benefit at-risk youth in the state of Alabama. Additionally, Wind Creek will be the title sponsor for select shows in Johnson's upcoming spring comedy tour.

"I've always been a huge advocate for businesses in Alabama that are doing great work for and in the state," Johnson said. "Since I have four shows in the state of Alabama on this year's tour it was only right to partner with a great Alabama-based company like Wind Creek. More importantly, I'm looking forward to working with at-risk youth here in Alabama alongside Wind Creek this summer. Having a successful company or a sold out tour means nothing if our next generation of youth are not set up for success."

Wind Creek's Director of Public Relations, Magi Williams shared, "We at Wind Creek could not be more pleased with the opportunity to support the Funnymaine Foundation in providing programs for young Alabamians in need. We also look forward to the incredibly funny and entertaining Funnymaine events. This is truly a win for Alabama kids and for anyone lucky enough to secure a ticket to one of the shows."

Johnson's Off the Couch 2 Tour kicks off March 12 in Phoenix (AZ) and will include over 25 shows across the country. Wind Creek will be the official sponsor for shows in Huntsville, Montgomery, Opelika and Mobile. A full list of dates and links to purchase tickets for the tour can be found at www.Funnymaine.com.

About Funnymaine

Jermaine Funnymaine Johnson is a lifetime class clown and has been a professional comedian since 2005. His talent has taken him from small stages, to large arenas, radio shows and major television appearances including ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, TBS, Comedy Central and more. Johnson has featured for other star comedians like Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, Rickey Smiley, Tony Rock, Tommy Davidson, Roy Wood and several others.

Johnson's web series and other online media keeps millions of people laughing every day and he can be seen on the road touring as he packs out comedy clubs and concert halls all across the country. For more about Funnymaine visit www.Funnymaine.com, and follow @Funnymaine for more fun and laughs.

About Wind Creek Hospitality

Wind Creek Hospitality is an authority of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. Wind Creek Hospitality manages the Tribe's gaming facilities including: Wind Creek Atmore, Wind Creek Wetumpka, Wind Creek Montgomery, Wind Creek Bethlehem, Wa She Shu Casino in Nevada, Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino, WindCreekCasino.com, as well as racetracks in Alabama and Florida. To learn more, visit WindCreekHospitality.com.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama, operating as a sovereign nation with its own system of government and bylaws. The Tribe operates a variety of economic enterprises which employ thousands. Learn more about the Tribe by visiting pci-nsn.gov.

SOURCE The Funnymaine Foundation; Wind Creek Hospitality

Related Links

http://www.windcreekhospitality.com

