The High-Energy Show Celebrating the Wildest Moments Caught on Camera will Premiere this Fall

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Comedy powerhouse Larry the Cable Guy has signed on to host the upcoming 52-episode comedy series American Mayhem. With a syndicated launch slated this fall and an additional premier window expected to be announced shortly, the high-energy clip show celebrates the wildest, funniest, and most outrageous moments caught on camera across the U.S., all brought to life by the beloved funnyman whose unmistakable voice and humor have made him a household name.

Comedian Larry the Cable Guy to Host New Series 'American Mayhem'

"We're excited to team up with Larry, CBS Media Ventures, and a soon to be revealed premier partner on American Mayhem, celebrating amazing creator content filmed in big cities and small towns from across the country," said John Stevens, CEO of V10 Entertainment. "Larry is a comedy force and we are thrilled to share what it looks like when you add his POV to a series that you just can't script."

Larry the Cable Guy added: "Situations that go off the rails have always been prime entertainment, (as long as it's not you!) and my new show American Mayhem is just that: a laugh a minute while you wipe yer eyes safely at home! (Don't worry no one got bad hurt except you may pull a stomach muscle!)."

In American Mayhem, comedian Larry the Cable Guy brings his signature heartland humor to a fast-paced collection of the funniest and most relatable clips from across the country. With his blue-collar sensibility and deep roots in American culture, Larry brings instant authenticity and comedy to every clip—turning everyday chaos into a celebration of real people, real places, and real American mayhem. From backyard mishaps and weekend DIY disasters to pets stealing the spotlight and celebrations that don't go quite as planned, Larry guides viewers through the lighter side of life — turning everyday moments into shared laughter.

Larry the Cable Guy is a multiplatinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, and one of the highest grossing comedians in the country. Larry is also the voice of the beloved Mater in Disney/Pixar's Cars franchise. Cars (2006) and Cars 2 (2011) both opened at number one at the box office and have grossed over $1 billion worldwide – he is back in the role again in the upcoming Disney+ series Cars Lightening Racers, set to be released in 2027.

Larry's most recent special It's A Gift is currently available on Prime Video. His last special, Remain Seated, is currently streaming on Netflix. He also appeared on the hit FOX show The Masked Singer, where he showed off his vocal talents as the character "Baby." Larry's previous Netflix special with Jeff Foxworthy, We've Been Thinking, remains a fan favorite. In addition, he has the comedy channel Jeff and Larry's Comedy Roundup on SiriusXM, which highlights the best in great American comedy.

American Mayhem is executive produced by Larry along with Maggie Houlehan, Carter Skeath, Rick De Oliveira, and John Stevens. The series is produced by V10 Entertainment and Distributed by CBS Media Ventures.

About V10 Entertainment

V10 Entertainment is a Clarion Capital-backed media group focused on investment in companies with owned IP and economic rights. In 2022, V10 acquired Venture 10 Studio Group, Fishbowl Media, Vin Di Bona Productions (America's Funniest Home Videos for ABC) and the Clip Tiger companies. With a comedy library of 3.1 million+ digital assets, V10 Networks creates 250+ hours of original content annually to program 44 owned FAST and digital channels. V10 has 110M+ followers across social media and in April, 2025 V10 acquired the digital rights management and production company, Tower House.

About CBS Media Ventures

CBS Media Ventures is the preeminent company in television syndication. CMV's first-run programming reaches 41 million unique same-day viewers each week, more than all other syndicators, general entertainment cable networks and all four of the broadcast networks' non-sports programming in primetime. CMV produces or distributes THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW, JEOPARDY!, WHEEL OF FORTUNE, ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT, INSIDE EDITION, HOT BENCH, FLIP SIDE, THE PERFECT LINE, as well as the JUDGE JUDY library, along with new titles ADAM'S LAW, AMERICA'S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS and AMERICAN MAYHEM. CMV is a division of Paramount Skydance.

SOURCE V10 Entertainment