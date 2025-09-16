SEASON 3 OF CREATOR COMPETITION SERIES FOLLOW ME, FROM V10 ENTERTAINMENT TO LAUNCH OCTOBER 7th ON PRIME VIDEO

Unique Creator Based Series, Hosted by Bethany Mota, Has Contestants Competing to Become the Next Big Social Media Influencer

Follow Me Season 3 Trailer

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- V10 Entertainment today announced season 3 of creator competition series FOLLOW ME will launch on Prime Video on October 7th. Eight new episodes, featuring fan favorite brands from Mars like M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, SKITTLES® and EXTRA®, will debut on a dedicated free ad-supported (FAST) channel that will also include all episodes from past seasons on Prime Video. FOLLOW ME, hosted by Bethany Mota, shows fans what it takes to build a brand as a creator in the social media age.

Follow Me Season 3

In FOLLOW ME, aspiring stars – each with a unique talent, background, and strategy for success – will compete in business-themed challenges across the series. The program showcases the intense competition as creators are tasked with developing brand specific content in an effort to gain followers along with cash and prizes. For its third season, a new cast of influencers will once again be tasked with creating engaging content inspired by the iconic Mars portfolio of brands, like M&M'S®, SKITTLES®, SNICKERS® and EXTRA®. New brand partners joining FOLLOW ME for season 3 include Canva and Sparkling Ice.

Show participants work in the "creator's studio" and compete in various social media-based challenges. Contestants have access to top influencers for guidance – the roster of stars includes Markell Washington, Jojo Sim, Kika Kim, Zach Justice, Teala Dunn, Charlotte McKinney, Alan Bersten and Courtney Revolution. At the end of each episode, the contestant with the least number of followers is eliminated. More than $100,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded this season.

John Stevens, CEO, V10 Entertainment said: "Follow Me has capitalized on both the creator and brand spaces – the series has exceeded our expectations having more than 2B impressions to date and millions of viewers in the 18-34 demo. Its consistent growth is due in large part to fans continuing to discover the show across streaming and socials. This is where content consumption is headed with an omni channel approach that best serves fans, brand partners, and platforms.

Ray Amati, Senior Director of US Media, Mars Wrigley North America said: "At Mars, consumers are at the forefront of our innovations and partnerships. Co-creation is the future of brand building, so we are constantly looking for ways to align our brands like M&M'S® and SKITTLES® with consumer passion points. Whether it's trending memes or influencer partnerships, we invite culture to co-create with us and influencers continue to play a huge role in driving cultural relevance."

Executive Producer/Director and V10 Head of Content Rick de Oliveira added: "Season Three is an elevated competition, with creators who already have millions of followers coming to compete. I'm very excited to take this show to another level for our brand partners and deliver incredible storytelling for more audiences."

In addition to Mota, De Oliveira and Stevens, season three is executive produced by Chance Wright of Thank You Pictures and Zack Kozek.

About V10 Entertainment

V10 Entertainment is a Clarion Capital-backed media group focused on investment in companies with owned IP and economic rights. In 2022, V10 acquired Vin Di Bona Productions (America's Funniest Home Videos for ABC), Venture 10 Studio Group, Fishbowl Media, and the Clip Tiger companies. With a library of 2.8 million+ digital assets, V10 Networks creates 250+ hours of original content annually to program 44 owned FAST and digital channels. V10 has 100M+ followers across social media. In April of 2025 V10 acquired the digital rights management and production company, Tower House.

About Mars Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world. Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Thank You Studios

Founded by Chance Wright and Lars Sylvest, Thank You Studios is a fully integrated independent studio that develops, fully finances, produces, and distributes premium film & television productions. With a focus on storytelling, technical innovation, and artistic integrity, Thank You Studios is committed to crafting compelling narratives in all genres. In addition to Wright and Sylvest, the management team includes branding expert Örn Olason, and Producer and Penzing Studios owner Joe Neurauter. Beyond motion pictures, the Thank You group of companies integrate branding and marketing with venture capital investments – current partners include Swatch, Amazon and Ferrari.

