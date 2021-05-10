Comedian Sarah Silverman And RepresentUs Urge Members Of Congress To Not Be A**holes, Pass The For The People Act

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new video from leading right-left anti-corruption organization RepresentUs, comedian Sarah Silverman colorfully urges Congress to pass the For the People Act. The bill has passed the House and goes to the Senate for markup tomorrow.

"What kind of a**holes want to stop people from voting? Billionaires and the politicians in their pockets. Let's get loud and pass the For the People Act," said Silverman, who previously starred in RepresentUs' viral video Naked Ballots , released during the 2020 election season.

Watch the Sarah Silverman video here .

RepresentUs explains the Senate markup process on its website. The For the People Act, the most important anti-corruption bill since Watergate, would end partisan gerrymandering, secure and modernize our elections, and halt big money's control of politics. The For the People Act has supermajority support from voters across the political spectrum, as two-thirds of Americans support the bill . But it faces formidable opposition from establishment politicians and special interests.

"The For the People Act is at risk from a**holes who don't want to put political power back in the hands of the American people," said RepresentUs CEO Josh Silver. "The Senate should put the interests of citizens first as they sit down to review this landmark legislation that protects voting rights and secures our elections."

RepresentUs recently released an in-depth report, the Gerrymandering Threat Index , showing 35 states are at extreme or high risk of partisan redistricting. The For the People Act would establish independent commissions to draw federal voting district lines.

RepresentUs is building on the success of more than 120 statewide anti-corruption victories to mobilize millions of its members behind passage of the For the People Act. It has created an online resource hub to help volunteers.

RepresentUs is the nation's largest grassroots anti-corruption campaign, bringing together conservatives, progressives, and everyone in between to pass anti-corruption laws in cities and states to stop political bribery, end secret money, and fix our broken elections.

