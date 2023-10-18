COMEDIAN TIM ROBINSON COLLABORATES WITH FAST FOOD CHAIN TO CREATE 100% PLANT-BASED "CONEY DOG"

Plant Power Fast Food unveils the Michigan-style hot dog in their Hollywood location with proceeds benefiting a climate education non-profit organization.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant Power Fast Food announces a collaboration with acclaimed Michigan actor, writer, and comedian Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave, Saturday Night Live, Detroiters). On October 21, the plant-based restaurant chain will introduce a vegan take on the Michigan cult favorite, the Coney hotdog. This limited offer will be available for $7.95 at Plant Power's Hollywood location through November 2023 while supplies last.

ABOUT THE CONEY DOG & THE LIMITED TIME COLLABORATION

A true Coney is topped with a meaty chili sauce, a dash of mustard and finely chopped white onions





The Coney is so popular that it is served at weddings, parties, and even at funerals in the Midwest and beyond





Plant Power Fast Food and Tim Robinson fans can purchase limited edition hats and t-shirts online here





All profits from the sales of the Coney and the exclusive merchandise will support the non-profit, Youth Climate Save, led by Genesis Butler.

Zach Vouga, founder of Plant Power Fast Food, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership saying, "Teaming up with Tim to put a vegan twist on one of his home state dishes has been exciting for us. Being able to channel our combined passions into supporting the incredible work of activist Genesis Butler is fulfilling as she continues to be a beacon of inspiration for our entire team."

ABOUT PLANT POWER FAST FOOD

Founded in 2016 the Plant Power Restaurant Group, LLC is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, CA. The company aims to transform the fast food industry by providing delicious, plant-based options of the food people know and love. The company is committed to delivering convenient, satisfying plant-based options without compromising on taste or satisfaction. Visit plantpowerfastfood.com to learn more about the company's sustainability mission, vision, and menu.

ABOUT YOUTH CLIMATE SAVE

Spearheaded by activist Genesis Butler, Youth Climate Save is a global, youth-led organization dedicated to highlighting the connection between animal agriculture and climate change. Learn more here.

