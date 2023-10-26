VEGAN FAST FOOD CHAIN UNVEILS CLASSIC VEGGIE PATTY AND FRIES

Plant Power Fast Food launches the new Hippie Patty and Sweet Potato Fries on World Vegan Day 2023

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant Power Fast Food proudly introduces its latest culinary creation, the Hippie Patty, just in time for World Vegan Day on November 1st. The patty harkens back to the early days of vegetarianism and veganism with rustic, simple ingredients, including black beans, poblano peppers, chipotle peppers, roasted cashews, fresh garlic, and onions. Plant Power Fast Food is also introducing vitamin A and fiber packed crispy Sweet Potato Fries.

The patty can be substituted in any of the chain's eight burger options. And when paired with the new crispy Sweet Potato Fries, it's a meal that's warming and comforting.

Founder of Plant Power Fast Food, Zach Vouga, shares his enthusiasm and waxes nostalgic for the new patty. Zach states, "In my school days, black bean patties were my lifeline and epitomized veganism for many of us as they represented a delicious and savory alternative to the high-fat and cholesterol beef burgers."

As this video illustrates, the new Hippie Patty is also a nod to groovier times when the vegan movement was considered counter culture and still in its infancy. While recent "meatier" protein alternatives have introduced a broader audience to veganism, it has also somewhat overshadowed the earthy, genuine flavors of traditional veggie burgers.

"The Hippie Patty is our love letter to those early vegan days," Vouga adds, "it's a reminder that sometimes, the simplest foods like vegetables, legumes, nuts and herbs pack the most powerful punch."

Both the Hippie Patty and Sweet Potato Fries will be available in all locations starting November 1, 2023.

ABOUT PLANT POWER FAST FOOD

Founded in 2016 the Plant Power Restaurant Group, LLC is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, CA. The company aims to transform the fast food industry by providing delicious, plant-based options of the food people know and love. The company is committed to delivering convenient, satisfying plant-based options without compromising on taste or satisfaction. Visit plantpowerfastfood.com to learn more about the company's sustainability mission, vision, and menu.

