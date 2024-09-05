Comerica and Detroit Lions Partnership Gains More Than Just First Downs for Local Community

Collaboration to support nine nonprofit organizations transforming the community

DETROIT, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank and the Detroit Lions are teaming up for the eighth consecutive year on a season-long initiative that assists community partners throughout Michigan. The Comerica First Down Program ensures every Lions first down gained during the 2024 regular season at Ford Field stretches well beyond 10 yards and reaches those in need in the community.

During every Lions home game this season, a local philanthropic organization will benefit by receiving $100 for each Lions first down gained. This year's program includes all nine regular season home games at Ford Field.

"Our First Down Program partnership with the Lions in supporting community difference-makers has provided much needed resources for organizations who dedicate their daily missions to helping others and serving those in need," said Steve Davis, Michigan Market President. "As with Lions fans here in Detroit, across the state of Michigan and throughout the country, we share in the excitement and anticipation of this season and look forward to the team's continued success on the field inspiring further positive impact in the community."

The Lions' offensive prowess, ranking among the NFL's top five in 2022 and 2023, has revved up the community support produced through Comerica's First Down Program as they have been among the league's best in moving the chains in recent years, especially in front of Lions fans at home. With 401 first downs and averaging 23.6 per game at Ford Field, the Lions are the only team in the NFL to gain 400 first downs at home in the regular season over the past two seasons, which has converted to impactful resources for the program's recipients.

"With the 2024-25 NFL season upon us, we are excited to continue our partnership with Comerica through the First Down Program," said Detroit Lions Vice President of Detroit Lions Foundation and Community Relations Roxanne Caine. "Teaming up with such an impactful organization allows us to translate our on-field success into meaningful support for our local communities through the game of football."

During the Lions home opener at Ford Field when they host the Los Angeles Rams in a re-match of the Lions first playoff win in over 30 years, the Comerica First Down Program will support ACCESS in Dearborn, who has served the community for over 50 years.

Additional 2024 Community Partners

For the remaining eight regular season home games, the Comerica First Down Program will support:

Sunday, Sept. 15: Gianna House

Monday, Sept 30: Greater Pontiac Community Coalition

Sunday, Oct. 27: GROW

Sunday, Nov. 17: Hannan Center

Thursday, Nov. 28: USnapBac

Thursday, Dec. 5: Belle Isle Conservancy

Sunday, Dec. 15: Detroit Cristo Rey

Week 18: Motor City Pride

First Down Program Impact

Since its inception in 2017, Comerica has contributed approximately $133,000 to approximately 35 local community organizations through the First Down program.

Previous recipients include: A Girl Like Me, Abigayle Ministries, Alternatives For Girls, Arab American and Chaldean Council, Beyond Basics, Capuchin Soup Kitchen, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Citadel Community Development Corporation, DEFY Program, Destined For Greatness, Detroit Organizations of Black Organizations, Detroit Police Athletic League, Inc., Detroit Public Schools Foundation, Dutton Farms, Inc., Family Assistance for Renaissance Men (F.A.R.M.), Focus: HOPE, HAVEN, Henry Ford Health's Game On Cancer, Horatio Williams Foundation, IMAGINE Mentoring, Judson Center, LASED, Lebanese American Heritage Club Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities, Life After Care, Life Directions, Mostyn Community Development, My Sister's Keeper, Neway Works, Pure Heart Foundation, RTTM Community Center, Ruth Ellis Center, SER Metro-Detroit Jobs for Progress, Inc . , The Children's Center, Winning Futures, and Women of Tomorrow.

During the 2022 season, Comerica and the Lions celebrated a significant milestone in the six-year history of the program. Last year, the 1,000th first down was garnered by the Lions since 2017, moving the overall contributions generated for local charities to $100,000.

175 Years of Raising Expectations

This year, Comerica Bank is celebrating 175 years of serving its communities, making it Michigan's longest-serving bank. Comerica was founded in 1849 in Detroit during a time when all banks in the city were exclusive to the business community. This was the motivation behind Comerica's decision to gear its banking for the people and for those who wanted to secure their personal and financial future. Since its inception, Comerica has grown in Michigan and throughout the country by focusing on the customer first and offering personal, small business and commercial banking services, as well as wealth management services.

About Comerica Bank

This year, Comerica Bank celebrates 175 years of raising expectations for its customers, colleagues and communities. Comerica Bank, a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated, has served Michigan longer than any other bank with a continuous presence dating back to its Detroit founding in 1849. It is the largest bank employer in metro Detroit and has more than 4,300 employees (FTE) statewide. With one of the largest banking center networks in Michigan, Comerica nurtures lifelong relationships with unwavering integrity and financial prudence. Comerica positively impacts the lives of Michigan residents by helping customers be successful, providing financial support that assists hundreds of charitable organizations, and actively participating in Detroit's downtown revitalization. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/Comerica, X: @ComericaBank and Instagram: @comerica_bank.

About the Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are a professional American football team based in Detroit, Michigan. They are members of the North Division of the National Football Conference (NFC) in the National Football League (NFL), and play their home games at Ford Field in downtown Detroit. The team located to Detroit in 1934 and is the National Football League's fifth-oldest franchise.

