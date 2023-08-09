Comerica Announces New Southern California Private Wealth Management Team with $3 Billion in Client Assets

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is continuing to grow its Wealth Management presence with the addition of a new private wealth management team in Southern California. The team of 11 seasoned professionals, with approximately $3 billion in assets, collectively boasts more than 260 years of experience in the financial service industry. They will be based at Comerica's office locations in Costa Mesa and Century City.

"After extensive consideration of multiple firms, we selected Comerica for its shared values and commitment to providing best-in-class service and meeting the complex needs of our clients," said John Coker, Senior Vice President, Private Banking Advisor. "With access to Comerica's comprehensive array of products and services, we look forward to providing more customized solutions our clients require to support their unique financial challenges and long-term goals."

"I am delighted to welcome this team to Comerica," said Connie Degler, Executive Vice President, National Director of Private Wealth. "Our client-centric, planning-based approach, bolstered by this team of experienced advisors, deepens our commitment to wealth management in Southern California."

The Costa Mesa advisor team includes John Coker, David Chavez, Matt Webber, Christopher Illiano, Teresa Tabel, Deon Holmes and Genesis Moreno under the leadership of Eric McMullen, Senior Vice President, Private Wealth Regional Director; and the Century City team includes Sanjay Chugani, Maria Thieman, and Ryan Tunnell under the leadership of Mehdi Emrani, Senior Vice President, Private Wealth Regional Director.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful. Comerica provides more than 400 banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Founded 174 years ago in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, including its Southeast Market, based in North Carolina, and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 17 states and services 14 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $90.8 billion at June 30, 2023. Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting www.comerica.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Comerica Incorporated