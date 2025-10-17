Comerica Reports Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Results

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) has reported its third quarter 2025 financial results. The results are available on the Investor Relations section of Comerica's website here . In addition, the financial results will be furnished on a Form 8-K filing that will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

Due to the pending merger with Fifth Third Bancorp, Comerica will not conduct an earnings conference call or webcast.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest commercial U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful. Comerica provides banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Founded on Aug. 17, 1849, in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, including its Southeast Market, based in North Carolina, and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 15 states and services 13 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $77.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2025. Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting www.comerica.com, and follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

