Comerica Announces Results from Annual Shareholders' Meeting

DALLAS, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) announced the results of four proposals at today's annual meeting of shareholders.

Comerica Incorporated shareholders elected the following directors to the Board of Directors for one-year terms:

Arthur G. Angulo M. Alan Gardner Barbara R. Smith Nancy Avila Derek J. Kerr Robert S. Taubman Roger A. Cregg Richard G. Lindner Nina G. Vaca Curtis C. Farmer Jennifer H. Sampson Michael G. Van de Ven

Full biographies and company affiliations for all directors can be found in the 2024 Proxy Statement.

Shareholders also ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm; approved a non-binding, advisory proposal approving executive compensation; and approved the Comerica Incorporated Amended and Restated 2018 Long-Term Incentive Plan, as further amended and restated.

This year, Comerica Bank celebrates its 175th anniversary. A subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), Comerica Bank is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and is strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest commercial U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful, providing more than 400 banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Founded on Aug. 17, 1849, in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, most recently in the Southeast, including North Carolina and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 17 states and services 14 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $79.4 billion at March 31, 2024.Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting www.comerica.com, and follow us on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Comerica Incorporated