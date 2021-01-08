Comerica Bank and Comerica Charitable Foundation Donate Nearly $240,000 to Michigan Community Initiatives to Finish Out $4.3 Million in Contributions & Community Investments in 2020

DETROIT, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank and Comerica Charitable Foundation announced today contributions of nearly $240,000 to 11 nonprofit organizations to support food security, education initiatives, health and human services, and COVID-19 relief outreach in Michigan. These latest contributions bring total 2020 funding, contributions and community investments in Michigan to $4.3 million specifically for community and small business recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Comerica recognizes the impact the pandemic has had on our communities – from food security to education," said Mike Ritchie, Comerica Bank Michigan market president. "Our support aims to aid in Michigan's recovery by supporting essential resource programs right here in our neighborhoods. The stability of our communities is vital as we look towards the future, and Comerica will continue its state-wide support until recovery is achieved."

This latest round of funding ($240,000) was directly provided to nine in-state community partners and two national philanthropic organizations impacting individuals in Michigan, including:

"Investing in our community partners by supporting such efforts as COVID relief, education, food security and health and human services is crucial as our communities continue to struggle," said Linda Nosegbe, Comerica Bank Southeast Michigan External Affairs Manager. "These partnerships become vital in sustaining programs and outreach efforts that positively impact the lives of individuals and families."

COVID RELIEF ASSISTANCE

The Master's Commission: Comerica Charitable Foundation contributed $40,000 to The Master's Commission, a nonprofit initiative of Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, to aid in COVID relief efforts as well as helping deliver resources to numerous Detroit shelters to assist with food insecurity.

"Greater Grace Temple (The City of David) has enjoyed a very amicable relationship over the years with Comerica Bank that has extended far beyond a financial partnership," said Bishop Charles H. Ellis III, senior pastor of Greater Grace Temple and president of The Master's Commission. "For over a decade Comerica's funding support of our church's outreach arm (The Master's Commission) has enabled us to provide schooling, housing, life skills and other beneficial programs to a vast impoverished community. This year, Comerica's COVID-19 funding assistance aided our Master's Commission to provide winter coats to hundreds of school aged children as well as food and essential household goods to their families."

The partnership assisted in providing nearly 1,000 winter coats distributed at Greater Grace Temple on December 26 and will help deliver food to nearly 16 shelters around the city.

Alternatives for Girls: AFG, an organization that assists homeless and high-risk young girls and women through resource programs, received funding to help the organization meet the intensified basic needs of girls and young women experiencing homelessness and pregnant and parenting youth. This includes minor children who are in the care of their young mothers as a result from the health and economic crisis caused by COVID-19.

Citadel Community Development Corporation: Comerica's partnership assisted in organization's drive-up distribution of COVID-19 Relief Care Packages on December 22 that included cleaning supplies, face masks and more to assist Detroit residents during the holidays.

FOOD SECURITY

Comerica Bank donated $40,000 to food pantries and homeless shelters in Detroit, as well as over $7,000 in Grand Rapids. With a target to further impact food security, especially during this great time of need, Comerica contributions are assisting a variety of community partners, including: All Saints Soup Kitchen, Cass Community Social Services, Covenant House, Pope Francis Center, Kid's Food Basket (Grand Rapids, Mich.)

This adds to community contributions that Comerica has delivered to organizations assisting with food security needs, including a $100,000 donation to Capuchin Soup Kitchen that was announced in November.

EDUCATION AND HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES SUPPORT

Recipient of the Comerica Detroit Lions First Down Program grant in 2018, Beyond Basics will receive $25,000 to aid two of the organization's initiatives, including its Family Literacy Program and Beyond Basics' food insecurity assistance. Funds will help reinforce literacy with both child and parent while contributing to narrow the food security gap for program recipients.

Founded in 2002, the nonprofit organization provides tutoring and one-on-one reading lessons for students with Detroit Public Schools. Students who work with the group also have access to free books and other supplemental programs to improve their reading, writing and art.

Partnerships with two national community organizations dedicated to meeting education and health and human services needs, National College Resource Foundation and National CARES Mentoring Movement, were driven by funding from Comerica Charitable Foundation. The national partnerships resulted in an additional $100,000 investment into Michigan-based programming, with each organization dedicating $50,000 to programs assisting students in the state.

National College Resource Foundation: NCRF creates programs and initiatives to provide guidance, resources, information and pipelines to empower students toward positive post-secondary pursuits. NCRF's mission is to curtail high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved and underrepresented students.

Comerica Charitable Foundation's contributions will assist college students supported by NCRF who face homelessness and food insecurity in addition to those students' struggles they face to earn degrees or certificates.

National CARES Mentoring Movement: The community-galvanizing movement, which enhances and protect the health and well-being of low- and moderate-income individuals and families, is dedicated to alleviating intergenerational poverty among African Americans. The movement offers children in low-income families and unstable communities the social, emotional and academic support they need to unleash their potential and graduate from high school prepared to succeed in college or vocational-training programs and 21st-century careers.

COMERICA MICHIGAN COVID-19 RELIEF COMMITMENT

Comerica's support of Michigan businesses spans 171 years and has expanded greatly amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Comerica Bank and the Comerica Charitable Foundation have committed over $4.3 million through funding, contributions and investments to directly support Michigan communities and businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Comerica Bank and the Comerica Charitable Foundation have invested $1.8 million in Michigan supporting community programming and businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Comerica also moved $2.5 million in deposits to First Independence Bank, the only Minority Depository Institution (MDI) headquartered in Michigan, and launched a strategic partnership that includes collaboration, mentorship and exchange of expertise in key lines of business. MDIs assist minority and under-served communities and foster economic viability in these communities.

In addition to Comerica's $4.3 million supporting statewide communities and business, the bank has also engaged in national partnerships impacting small businesses in Michigan, including the National Business League ($1 million,) Lendistry ($1.5 million) and Local Initiative Support Corporation ($1 million.)

