Comerica Bank and Grand Rapids Griffins Teaming Up Again to Benefit Kids' Food Basket

Community members can help nourish children and earn tickets for Griffins 2024-25 home games

DETROIT, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank and the Grand Rapids Griffins are teaming up again to support Kids' Food Basket (KFB) and its mission to nourish children to reach their full potential through a four-week food drive at participating West Michigan Comerica banking centers.

From Sept. 24 to Oct. 17, individuals who drop off non-perishable food items from the KFB Wish List will earn ticket vouchers redeemable for Griffins home hockey games at Van Andel Arena throughout the 2024-25 regular season. Those who donate can receive game tickets based on total items donated, including one ticket voucher for every five items donated – up to four ticket vouchers for 20 donated items.

"With the success of last season's food drive partnership with the Griffins, we wanted to build on this relationship and continue helping reduce food insecurity in our communities," said Debra Van Hevele, Comerica Bank Senior Vice President and Retail Regional Director. "Kids' Food Basket is one of West Michigan's most vital resources when it comes to helping solve childhood hunger with healthy, nutritious options and enabling our youth to reach their full potential."

Community members who would like to donate to the food drive can refer to KFB's Wish List, which includes staple nonperishable food items such as fruit cups or pouches, pudding cups, meat sticks, pretzels, cheese crackers and Cheerios.

"West Michigan is a place where people take care of each other, and we know that Griffins fans are passionate about our community," said Bob Kaser, vice president of broadcasting for the Griffins and board member for KFB. "We are excited to witness the impact this drive will make for local kids this season and look forward to celebrating its success on the ice in October."

Comerica and partners will announce the total amount of food collected for Kids' Food Basket at the Grand Rapids Griffins' second home game of the season on Friday, Oct.18 at Van Andel Arena. The Griffins will host the Manitoba Moose at 7 p.m.

Earlier this year, Comerica and the Griffins collaborated for the first time on a community food drive that resulted in over 3,300 food items donated to KFB and $15,000 in charitable contributions and grants from Comerica Bank and the Comerica Charitable Foundation. Comerica Cares volunteers also decorated over 500 Sack Supper bags for the organization.

Heralded for their efforts both on and off the ice, the Griffins engage in a wide range of philanthropic initiatives that support youth and uplift the community at large. Last season, the Griffins generated more than $450,000 for various schools, organizations and nonprofits in West Michigan through their community and charitable programs.

Kids' Food Basket Mission to Nourish Kids to Reach Their Full Potential

Each weekday at Kids' Food Basket, hundreds of volunteers prepare, pack and deliver about 10,000 meals to 60 schools in Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Allegan counties. Last school year, the organization served 1.83 million meals to West Michigan kids.

"Everyone deserves healthy food, but more than 38,000 kids in West Michigan experience food insecurity," said Tamara VanderArk-Potter, vice president of philanthropy at KFB. "We are incredibly grateful to Comerica Bank and the Grand Rapids Griffins for their continued partnership toward a future where all kids have access to good, consistent nutrition."

Comerica has partnered with Kids' Food Basket for several years to increase access to healthy food. Since 2020, Comerica Bank and the Comerica Charitable Foundation have contributed $43,500 to KFB's work to increase access to healthy food and nutrition education in West Michigan.

Comerica's West Michigan Food Drives

Comerica's food drive with the Grand Rapids Griffins continues to expand its efforts to reduce hunger in the community through partnerships with local West Michigan teams. Over the past three summers, Comerica has partnered with the Kalamazoo Growlers on a food drive that has generated approximately 185,000 meals for the South Michigan Food Bank.

175 Years of Raising Expectations

This year, Comerica Bank is celebrating 175 years of serving its communities, making it Michigan's longest-serving bank. Comerica was founded in 1849 in Detroit during a time when all banks in the city were exclusive to the business community. This was the motivation behind Comerica's decision to gear its banking for the people and for those who wanted to secure their personal and financial future. Since its inception, Comerica has grown in Michigan and throughout the country by focusing on the customer first and offering personal, small business and commercial banking services, as well as wealth management services.

For more information on Comerica's partnership with the Griffins supporting KFB, including details on the 11 participating Comerica banking centers in the Grand Rapids and Muskegon areas, visit: Comerica.com/griffinsfooddrive.

About Comerica Bank

This year, Comerica Bank celebrates 175 years of raising expectations for its customers, colleagues and communities. Comerica Bank, a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated, has served Michigan longer than any other bank with a continuous presence dating back to its Detroit founding in 1849. It is the largest bank employer in metro Detroit and has more than 4,300 employees (FTE) statewide. With one of the largest banking center networks in Michigan, Comerica nurtures lifelong relationships with unwavering integrity and financial prudence. Comerica positively impacts the lives of Michigan residents by helping customers be successful, providing financial support that assists hundreds of charitable organizations, and actively participating in Detroit's downtown revitalization. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/Comerica, X: @ComericaBank and Instagram: @comerica_bank.

About Grand Rapids Griffins

The two-time Calder Cup champion Grand Rapids Griffins are proud members of the American Hockey League and the primary affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings. The bedrock of Sports Business Journal's No. 1-ranked minor league market for 2019, the Griffins make their home at the world-renowned Van Andel Arena and are embarking on their 29th season as one of the premier franchises in sports. They have sent 206 players on to the National Hockey League since their inception and helped produce 20 Stanley Cup champions. Visit griffinshockey.com.

About Kids' Food Basket

Kids' Food Basket (KFB) was founded to nourish children to reach their full potential. We are a community-based food equity nonprofit serving our West Michigan neighbors in Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Allegan counties who are under-resourced and impacted by poverty and food insecurity. Services include flagship Sack Supper program, sustainable farming, community food distribution and educational programming. Kids' Food Basket is now serving about 10,000 hundred daily evening meals to 60 schools in four counties and works toward a future in which all children have access to the nourishment that fosters their lifelong health and limitless potential. To learn more about KFB's programs, services and how to make a difference, please visit kidsfoodbasket.org.

