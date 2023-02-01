Comerica Bank Announces Details on New Investment Banking Group

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Securities, a subsidiary of Comerica Bank, has formed a new Investment Banking Group.

This new team broadens the capital markets solutions and services Comerica offers its commercial and wealth management customers to include mergers and acquisitions, as well as private placement advisory services. The group will be national in scope, and initially has colleagues based in Comerica's headquarters in Dallas, Texas, as well as in the Detroit, Michigan, offices.

Jack Maier, Head of Investment Banking, will lead the division. Maier joined Comerica in May 2022 after serving in senior leadership roles at top-tier firms including UBS, Capstone, Credit Suisse and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette (DLJ). Colleagues joining Maier on the Investment Banking team are:

Nicholas Amos , Managing Director, Investment Banking : Amos joined Comerica in August 2022 and has more than 30 years of M&A advisory experience with leadership roles at firms that include AMS Advisors, Bear Stearns & Co., Credit Suisse and DLJ.

: Amos joined Comerica in and has more than 30 years of M&A advisory experience with leadership roles at firms that include AMS Advisors, Bear Stearns & Co., Credit Suisse and DLJ. Jeff Wilson , Managing Director, Investment Banking : Wilson joined Comerica in September 2022 after serving as Managing Director for American Industrial Acquisition Corporation. His more than 25 years of M&A advisory experience included various leadership roles at Houlihan Lokey.

: Wilson joined Comerica in after serving as Managing Director for American Industrial Acquisition Corporation. His more than 25 years of M&A advisory experience included various leadership roles at Houlihan Lokey. Brian Miller , Director, Investment Banking: Miller, a veteran at Comerica with more than 16 years of experience, joined the bank as a senior credit analyst and has ascended to various leadership roles. Most recently, he served as a Vice President in the Environmental Services Department.

"As a leading bank for business, we seek to provide our customers with a comprehensive suite of products and services," said Bill Murdock, Executive Vice President, Head of Comerica Capital Markets. "The addition of M&A and private placement advisory services is an exciting development in the growth of Comerica's capital markets capabilities, allowing us to better support our customers' achievement of their growth and ownership strategies."

