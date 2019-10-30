Comerica Bank Announces Prime Rate Reduction

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank announced it will reduce its prime rate to 4.75 percent from 5.00 percent effective tomorrow, Oct. 31, 2019.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $73 billion at Sept. 30, 2019.

SOURCE Comerica Bank