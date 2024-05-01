Comerica Bank Appoints Floyd Kessler New Executive Vice President, Chief Business Risk and Controls Officer

DALLAS, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) announced that Floyd Kessler has been named to the new role of Executive Vice President, Chief Business Risk and Controls Officer. Kessler will report to Peter Sefzik, Chief Banking Officer.

Kessler will lead the Business Risk and Controls Office for Commercial Bank, Marketing, Customer Experience, the Retail Bank and Wealth Management, helping drive transformation of risk and control functions across all of Comerica's revenue divisions.

"Fostering a strong risk and control culture remains a priority for Comerica. Floyd's leadership and depth of experience in risk management ensures we are well-positioned to establish the appropriate controls and robust risk culture that remains vital to Comerica's future growth," said Sefzik.

Kessler joins Comerica with 18 years of risk management experience in the financial services industry, 16 of which were with USAA. His roles have focused on mid and large-financial institution risk framework transformation and implementation.

Kessler has served in several risk management roles, most recently as Head of Non-Financial Risk Processes where he focused on the development of foundational risk management strategies during high growth periods. As a risk leader at USAA, Kessler was instrumental in establishing critical risk functions and delivery of regulatory initiatives. He has served in leadership roles focused on the establishment and execution of programs designed to identify, monitor, report and mitigate operational and compliance risks. In addition, Kessler also served in the U.S. Navy as an Aerographers Mate 3rd Class Petty Officer.

He earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Texas State University, master's degree from St. Mary's University, and holds a Certification in Control Self-Assessment from the Institute of Internal Auditors.

This year, Comerica Bank celebrates its 175th anniversary. A subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), Comerica Bank is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and is strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management.

