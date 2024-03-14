Comerica Bank Appoints Tim Maiden as Group Manager of Southern Dallas Business Banking Team

DALLAS, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank named Tim Maiden Senior Vice President, Group Manager for its Southern Dallas Business Banking Team. He will report to Corey Bailey, Executive Vice President, Executive Director, Middle Market & Business Banking.

Maiden will lead a team of commercial bankers that deliver tailored solutions to middle-market and business banking clients across various industries. He will serve the southern sector of Dallas by cultivating key local relationships, finding access to capital solutions for underserved entrepreneurs and offering customized lending solutions that meet clients' specific needs.

"Tim is highly regarded in the banking industry and the Southern Dallas community," Bailey said. "He has fostered robust relationships in this largely underserved market, and his expertise in the footprint will be instrumental in leading Comerica as we continue to heighten our support for customers in the southern sector."

Maiden brings more than two decades of banking industry experience to Comerica. He has a proven track record of driving sales, credit analysis, business banking, commercial real estate, and nonprofit lending. Previously, Maiden was a Senior Vice President, Director of Market Development for Simmons Bank. Prior to that, he was a Senior Vice President, Community Leader for Frost Bank.

He received his bachelor's degree in sociology and master's in economics and communications from Texas Christian University. He has been named a D Magazine "2020 Leadership Excellence: Small Nonprofit" honoree, Dallas Business Journal "2019 Minority Business Leader Award" honoree, and NAACP "President's Award Recipient" for the Dallas chapter, among many other achievements. Additionally, Maiden has taught courses on credit analysis and business ethics at the University of North Texas – Dallas as an adjunct professor. He co-founded the Maiden Foundation with his twin brother and serves as a board member and mentor for several nonprofit organizations that support youth empowerment, entrepreneurship and social services.

About Comerica

This year, Comerica Bank celebrates 175 years of raising expectations for its customers, colleagues and communities. Comerica Bank, a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest commercial U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful, providing more than 400 banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Founded on Aug. 17, 1849, in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, including its Southeast Market, based in North Carolina, and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 17 states and services 14 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $85.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2023. Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting www.comerica.com, and follow us on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram and LinkedIn.

