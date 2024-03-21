Comerica Bank Earns 2024 Top Workplaces USA Award by Energage

DALLAS, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank has earned a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award issued by Energage and published by USA Today. The Top Workplaces award has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have established a strong work culture. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Honorees were chosen based solely on employee feedback gather through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"We are proud to be recognized as one of top workplaces in the country," said Megan Burkhart, Comerica Bank Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer. "Our employees remain our greatest asset and together we cultivate an environment where all colleagues' contributions are valued and celebrated. Through our shared dedication to our core values, we continue to build the foundation of a strong work culture that drives Comerica forward."

Comerica's inclusion on the Top Workplaces USA 2024 list comes on the heels of recognitions for its workplace and company culture earned last fall. Comerica received Top Workplaces honors in Detroit and Dallas-Fort Worth that measured 15 culture drivers critical to the success of the recognized organizations that included alignment, executive and connection, among others.

Additionally, Comerica's commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive work culture received national recognitions with spots on U.S News & World Report's Best Banks Companies to Work For; Newsweek's list of America's Greatest Workplaces 2023; and DiversityInc's 2023 Top Noteworthy Companies.

To learn more about employment opportunities at Comerica, visit careers.comerica.com.

About Comerica

This year, Comerica Bank celebrates 175 years of raising expectations for its customers, colleagues and communities. Comerica Bank, a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest commercial U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful, providing more than 400 banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Founded on Aug. 17, 1849, in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, including its Southeast Market, based in North Carolina, and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 17 states and services 14 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $85.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2023. Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting www.comerica.com, and follow us on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 17 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

