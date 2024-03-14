Comerica Bank Reveals Largest, State-of-the-Art Comerica CoWorkSpaces™ at The Star in Frisco

Over 4,000-square-foot CoWorkSpaces location anchors first floor of the bank's new corporate office at 17 Cowboys Way

DALLAS, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank today unveiled a distinctive feature component of its new Frisco Business & Innovation Hub. The bank's newest and largest Comerica CoWorkSpaces™ location in North Texas anchors the entire first floor of the office tower at 17 Cowboys Way at The Star in Frisco.

The state-of-the-art, 4,023-square-foot location is the first in the CoWorkSpaces program to feature brand new, ground-up design and construction, offering free space for coworking, community events and networking to Comerica small business customers. The space will function as a part of the North Texas business ecosystem with a focus on Collin and Denton Counties' entrepreneurs and small businesses, as well as local nonprofit organizations.

"The Comerica CoWorkSpaces program has made a tremendous impact for our small business customers in the Collin and Denton County footprints," said Jim Weber, Comerica Bank Chief Experience Officer. "In fact, Plano is home to our most successful CoWorkSpaces site to date. This market is booming with growth and talent, so we look forward to expanding our support for local small businesses by delivering the latest and greatest Comerica CoWorkSpaces location."

The CoWorkSpaces site at 17 Cowboys Way features:

Three coworking offices, open work areas, and conference and training rooms

A Comerica Banker Connect SM in the vestibule, which provides access to an interactive teller machine (ITM) and the option to connect with a live customer service representative

in the vestibule, which provides access to an interactive teller machine (ITM) and the option to connect with a live customer service representative Onsite community resource specialist who will offer general small business consulting and support services by appointment

Small Business Genius Tech Bar featuring a sample check scanning device for remote check deposits on display as well as a range of sample devices for merchant payment acceptance

Comerica ShredSite™ to securely dispose of sensitive documents for free

Complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, printers and scanners, water and coffee

The space is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed from 12:30-2 p.m.). Reservations are required. Customers can visit comerica.com/spaces for more information about CoWorkSpaces or contact their local Comerica banking center to request access to the reservation system.

Addressing local small businesses' needs

Comerica's overall CoWorkSpaces program launched in early 2023 at nine North Texas banking centers, where the bank invested $1.5 million to repurpose and reinvigorate nearly 10,000 square feet of idle real estate in the region.

Comerica's research indicated that many small business customers struggled to find professional space to conduct meetings or work remotely, while an increase in employees' work-at-home arrangements created a need for affordable and suitable workspaces. CoWorkSpaces directly addresses these needs and delivers a value-added experience at no cost to Comerica small business customers.

To date, more than 100 unique Comerica small business customers have fueled over 370 reservations across all locations, with a steady increase in monthly bookings since the program's inception.

The CoWorkSpaces location at 17 Cowboys Way is an extension of Comerica's comprehensive efforts to help North Texas small businesses grow and cultivate their own businesses. Along with the CoWorkSpaces program, Comerica also introduced Comerica BusinessHQ™, a collaborative business resource center that provides integral services and value for high need, high opportunity small businesses in the Southern sector of Dallas. Through a mix of coworking spaces, incubation fellowships and technical assistance, BusinessHQ addresses the three essential needs of aspiring small businesses: capital, cultivation and connectivity.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. This year, Comerica is celebrating 175 years of building relationships, helping people and businesses be successful and serving its communities. Founded in 1849 in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica provides more than 400 banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Comerica continues to expand into new regions, including its Southeast Market, based in North Carolina, and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 17 states and services 14 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $85.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2023. Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting www.comerica.com, and follow us on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram and LinkedIn.

