Comerica Bank Introduces Interest-Earning Solution for Business Banking and Small Business Customers

News provided by

Comerica Bank

17 Aug, 2023, 10:05 ET

Comerica Maximize™ offers a unique combination of an interest-bearing checking account and competitive cash management solutions

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank recently launched Comerica Maximize™, a robust new package that allows qualifying small business and business banking customers to earn interest income while growing and protecting their businesses with essential treasury services.

"At Comerica, we take pride in listening to our customers and finding ways to add value to their lives," said Jim Weber, Chief Experience Officer for Comerica Bank. "Over the past year, we've launched several beneficial programs for our small business customers, like Comerica SmallBizCo-op™, Comerica CoWorkSpaces™ and SizeUp by Comerica, all created to support and help grow their businesses. Comerica Maximize is the latest solution in our growing suite of value-add offerings that are intended to help enable small business and business banking customers to save time and best maximize their cash."

Comerica Maximize is a unique combination of an interest-bearing checking account and cash management solutions designed to save customers time and help them optimize funds. By enrolling in the packaged product, customers can:

  • Deposit more, earn more – With a Comerica Maximize checking account, customers receive an Earnings Credit Allowance (ECA) to offset monthly fees, and after fees are paid, they can earn a competitive tier-based interest rate on any remaining balance.
  • Unlock treasury management solutions – The Comerica Maximize cash management package is aimed at helping customers optimize their liquidity through Comerica's treasury management solutions. With a set of powerful, time-saving digital tools, customers can conveniently access information reporting, deposit checks remotely, help protect against fraud and manage customer payments, receivables, loans and more.
  • Gain a $2,500 cash bonus – Now through Oct. 15, 2023, customers who open a Comerica Maximize checking account, enroll in a Comerica Maximize cash management package and maintain an average checking account balance of $250,000 for their fourth, fifth and sixth statement cycles will receive a $2,500 cash bonus.

"The Comerica Maximize package is a rare bundle that aims to benefit small and larger businesses alike," said Allysun Fleming, Executive Vice President, Payments. "Customers can offset fees and earn competitive returns on excess balances and gain access to Comerica's comprehensive treasury management, with the bundle designed to help them operate more securely and efficiently."

To learn more about Comerica Maximize, visit here.

About Comerica
Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful. Comerica provides more than 400 banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Founded 174 years ago in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, including its Southeast Market, based in North Carolina, and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 17 states and services 14 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $90.8 billion at June 30, 2023. Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting www.comerica.com, and follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and LinkedIn.  

SOURCE Comerica Bank

Also from this source

Comerica Bank Promotes Brandon Jones to Senior Vice President, External Affairs

Comerica Donates $17,000 to IMAGINE Mentoring During Detroit Tigers Negro League Weekend Celebrations

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.