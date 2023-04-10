Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain to Host 11th Annual Shred Day DFW on Earth Day

Guests are encouraged to donate to the North Texas Food Bank as they pass through the shred lanes.

DALLAS, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank and Iron Mountain Incorporated, the global leader in storage and information management services, will shred sensitive paper documents for free from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at Iron Mountain's DFW flagship station located in Mercer Business Park on the northwest corner of I-35 and 635 (12121 N. Stemmons Freeway, Dallas 75237).

"At Comerica, we are committed to building strong and sustainable communities, offering Shred Day DFW is another opportunity for us to raise expectations of what a bank can be in the communities where we live and serve," said Andrew Raines, Comerica Bank Retail Regional Director. "Our longstanding partnership with Iron Mountain and the North Texas Food Bank continues to raise awareness about the importance of preventing identity theft, protecting the environment and fighting hunger in the DFW area."

The North Texas Food Bank will be on-site to collect monetary donations as well as nonperishable food items. The first 500 guests who donate to the food bank will receive a complimentary gift.

"We are so grateful for the support of companies like Comerica Bank and Iron Mountain that recognize the growing issue of hunger and look for ways to contribute to organizations addressing this complex problem," said Erica Yaeger, North Texas Food Bank Chief External Affairs Officer. "Since 2011, more than 516,000 nutritious meals have been collected at Shred Day DFW for our neighbors facing hunger. This collaboration helps the North Texas Food Bank and our feeding network provide food during a time when we are seeing an unprecedented need."

All paper from Shred Day DFW will be turned into pulp and recycled after being securely destroyed.

The public, including small business owners and nonprofits, is invited to bring personal or business paper documents to be securely destroyed and recycled. There is no limit to the amount of paper individuals can bring – there will be a special lane for large loads (trucks, flatbeds, trailers and cargo vans). A complete list of Shred Day guidelines and more event details can be found at comerica.com/ShredDayDFW.

"As the leading bank for business and a force for good in the communities where we live and serve, we encourage small businesses and nonprofit organizations to join us as at Shred Day," Raines said. "It is an opportunity to help safeguard their reputation by securely shredding sensitive and confidential paper documents without incurring the costs."

Since 2011, Shred Day DFW has collected more than 3.5 million pounds of paper for recycling while providing 518,000 meals for area residents facing hunger.

