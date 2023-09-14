Comerica Bank Names Christina Mercado-González Arizona External Affairs Manager

PHOENIX, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank has named Christina Mercado-González the Vice President, External Affairs Market Manager for Arizona.

Gonzalez will support Comerica Bank's community commitment and engagements as she stewards community reinvestments in the market. This will focus on small business, economic and workforce development, affordable housing and neighborhood revitalization, and financial literacy programs benefiting low- to moderate-income individuals and communities.

"Christina has a proven track record developing and executing multicultural programming at many different levels," said Brandon Q. Jones, Comerica Bank Senior Vice President, Director of External Affairs. "She is uniquely qualified for this position and will make an immediate, and meaningful impact on our community and business partners in the area."

Gonzalez has more than 20 years of experience as a results-oriented multicultural marketing and advertising professional, specializing in the U.S. Hispanic market. Most recently, she served as the Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. While there, she worked to advance the chamber's mission to promote the success of Hispanic and minority small businesses in the state.

As an Arizona native, Gonzalez is actively involved in the local community and has served in leadership positions for a variety of organizations. She currently serves on the Arizona Diamondbacks Los D-Backs Ambassador Council and is a Board Member for Global Ties Arizona.

Gonzalez earned her bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Arizona and received her master's degree in international management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful. Comerica provides more than 400 banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Founded 174 years ago in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, including its Southeast Market, based in North Carolina, and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 17 states and services 14 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $90.8 billion at June 30, 2023. Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting www.comerica.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Comerica Incorporated