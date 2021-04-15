Comerica Bank Names Lisa Featherngill National Director of Wealth Planning

Featherngill will lead Comerica's wealth planning business ensuring the planning-based approach is successfully adopted and integrated into the client experience. This will include enhancing advice capabilities for professionals servicing all client segments. She will also serve as a member of the Wealth and Investment Management Operating Committee.

"Lisa is an accomplished leader with significant experience working with high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. She is the ideal candidate to expand Comerica's planning offering to meet the unique needs of our most complex clients across all lines of business," Carr said. "She has demonstrated deep experience and success building a differentiated practice to deliver advice for executives and business owners, which aligns with Comerica as the leading bank for business."

A wealth management and financial planning veteran with more than 35 years of experience, Featherngill joins Comerica following nearly 14 years with Abbot Downing, a Wells Fargo business. There she served as the Senior Vice President, Managing Director and Head of Legacy and Wealth Planning, overseeing an experienced staff that delivered wealth management and financial planning strategies. She helped lead the integration of three planning practices to form one unit, providing strategic direction and creating new services to elevate the client experience. Featherngill also previously served as Abbot Downing's Director, Wealth Planning for the Mid-Atlantic Region. Her extensive experience in wealth management, financial planning and business development also included roles at Wachovia Bank / First Union Bank and Arthur Andersen.

Featherngill holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from George Mason University and has completed the Securities Industry Institute Wharton Leadership Program. Active in her industry, Featherngill serves as Chair of Advanced Estate Planning Conference Committee for the American Institute for Certified Public Accountants and on the Editorial Board for the Family Wealth Report. She also is a Board member for the Davie Community Foundation. Additionally, she was named among the 50 Most Influential Women in Private Wealth from PAM (Private Asset Manager) in 2015 and 2016 and has been featured in numerous publications and media segments sharing her wealth management planning expertise.

Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $88 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020.

SOURCE Comerica Incorporated

Related Links

www.comerica.com

