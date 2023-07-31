Comerica Bank Promotes Brandon Jones to Senior Vice President, External Affairs

News provided by

Comerica Bank

31 Jul, 2023, 12:15 ET

DALLAS, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank has promoted Brandon Jones, Vice President of External Affairs, to Senior Vice President, External Affairs, reporting to Executive Vice President of Corporate Responsibility Wendy Bridges.

In his new role, Jones oversees Comerica's Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) community engagement function, including External Affairs, Community Affairs and CRA Investments.

Continue Reading
Brandon Jones, Comerica Bank Senior Vice President, External Affairs
Brandon Jones, Comerica Bank Senior Vice President, External Affairs

"Brandon possesses an authentic passion for serving the community and forges meaningful relationships with community partners," said Bridges. "His leadership and experience will allow us to continue identifying new and impactful programs that will strengthen and benefit our local communities for years to come."

Jones joined Comerica more than a decade ago, serving as a Retail Bank Manager from 2012 through 2017. He would later move to Texas Capital to serve as Assistant Vice President, helping establish banking presence in West Dallas and cultivating community partnerships. Jones returned to Comerica in November 2020 as Regional External Affairs Manager for Texas, Arizona and Florida. In that role, Jones led several important community initiatives that included the launch of Comerica's gomerica™ mobile community banking center in Florida and the opening of BusinessHQ, Comerica's latest venture in supporting small businesses by offering collaborative space for community partners and small businesses in the Southern sector of Dallas.

He holds a bachelor's degree from Texas Southern University and is set to complete his master's degree in Community Development from the University of New Hampshire in May 2024. Jones is active in the North Texas community, holding board positions with Resource Center Dallas and Texas Health Community Impact Foundation. He is a graduate of the 10th class of Leadership North Texas, featured in the fifth edition of Who's Who in Black Dallas and named to this year's Dallas Business Journal "40 Under 40" list.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful. Comerica provides more than 400 banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Founded 174 years ago in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, including its Southeast Market, based in North Carolina, and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 17 states and services 14 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $90.8 billion on June 30, 2023. Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting www.comerica.com, and follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Comerica Bank

Also from this source

Comerica Donates $17,000 to IMAGINE Mentoring During Detroit Tigers Negro League Weekend Celebrations

Comerica Bank Named 2023 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.