"We are delighted to have Steve preside over our Arizona Market," said Sefzik. "He has demonstrated the ability to build and manage business during his tenure at Comerica, and we are confident the market will reflect that success under his guidance. We anticipate the Arizona Market will continue to thrive with Steve at the helm."

Richins, a 17-year banking veteran, joined Comerica in 2014 as a Middle Market lender, and has served as the Group Manager leading the commercial lending effort in Arizona since 2015. Over the last 12 years, Richins has managed several large corporate, middle market and business banking accounts.

A third generation Arizonan, Richins, is actively involved in the community, volunteering with A New Leaf, Paz de Cristo, Junior Achievement and The Boy Scouts of America.

Richins received his bachelor's degree in Business Management with a minor in Spanish from Arizona State University, and his MBA from Grand Canyon University. He is bilingual, fluent in English and Spanish.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $72.3 billion at March 31, 2018.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-bank-selects-steve-richins-to-lead-its-arizona-market-300640392.html

SOURCE Comerica Bank

Related Links

http://www.comerica.com

