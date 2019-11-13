Comerica Bank to Crown Detroit's Biggest Fan

DETROIT, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Who is Detroit's Biggest Fan?

Comerica Bank wants to know and reward fans for their commitment and loyalty to the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Lions.

Beginning Wednesday, November 13, Comerica Bank will launch the Detroit's Biggest Fan contest, an exclusive fan celebration and search for Detroit's biggest sports fan by engaging with passionate followers supporting the Tigers, Red Wings and Lions while attending games and events, watching on TV, listening on the radio or following on social media.

Fans can win prizes throughout the contest by telling their story on why they are Detroit's biggest fan.

"Our sports fans have helped shape who we are as a city and state for well over a century, and we set out to honor and recognize those intensely dedicated to Detroit's sports teams," said Michael T. Ritchie, Comerica Bank Michigan market president. "This program provides a forum for fans to express and show their fandom and investment into our beloved teams, whether they attend games or engage elsewhere, and we want to highlight their commitment."

Comerica will distribute bi-weekly and team specific prizes, and the contest culminates in a grand prize package valued at over $15,000 that includes a choice of season tickets in 2021.

During the Detroit's Biggest Fan contest, fans can check in to participate while attending games live at Comerica Park, Little Caesars Arena and Ford Field or while watching at home, with family and friends or virtually anywhere a fan can follow the Tigers, Red Wings and Lions when they play.

Through Detroitsbiggestfan.com, fans engaged in the contest can share their videos or photos wherever they are watching and also post via social media on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by including one of the following hashtags:

#Detroitsbiggestfan

#Detsbiggestfan

#ComericaBank

Photos and videos shared by fans while attending, watching, listening or following games will be uploaded to the Fan Feed on Detroitsbiggestfan.com.

Prizes distributed throughout the contest as part of the bi-weekly include: game tickets, team merchandise and team experiences.

Team specific winners will be announced throughout the year and team specific prize packages could include individual game tickets, VIP draft and training camp passes, as well as experiences like throwing out the first pitch at a baseball game, a Zamboni ride, authentic merchandise and gift cards.

Comerica will crown the overall Detroit's Biggest Fan winner at the end of the Tigers 2020 regular season.

Detroit's Biggest Fan URL: https://www.detroitsbiggestfan.com/

Comerica Bank, a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated, has served Michigan longer than any other bank with a continuous presence dating back 170 years to its Detroit founding in 1849. It is the largest bank employer in metro Detroit and has more than 4,700 employees (FTE) statewide. With one of the largest banking center networks in Michigan, Comerica nurtures lifelong relationships with unwavering integrity and financial prudence. Comerica positively impacts the lives of Michigan residents by helping customers be successful, providing financial support that assists hundreds of charitable organizations, and actively participating in Detroit's downtown revitalization. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/Comerica, Twitter: @ComericaBank and Instagram: @comerica_bank.

