Comerica Bank to Hold Fifth Annual Prom Dress Drive, Benefiting Jackets for Jobs

DETROIT, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank is welcoming donations for its fifth annual Prom Dress Drive beginning Monday, April 3, and continuing through Friday, April 21, in support of community partner Jackets for Jobs. Individuals and businesses alike can drop off new or gently used dresses at participating Comerica locations to benefit southeast Michigan students.

Eleven Comerica Bank banking centers and offices throughout Metro Detroit will serve as collection sites.

Participating locations will also accept accessories such as jewelry, shoes, purses and wraps.

For the first time, Comerica will supply the donated dresses and accessories to Jackets for Jobs, a Detroit-based nonprofit that focuses on career development and removes barriers by providing high-quality clothing that makes clients look and feel professional to support workplace success.

"For the past several years, our colleagues, customers and communities have come together with tremendous generosity during our previous prom dress drives to support local teens," said Linda Nosegbe, Comerica Bank National Community Impact Manager. "As the interest in contributing to this great cause remains strong, our new partnership with Jackets for Jobs allows us to continue connecting to the community through an outstanding community organization driven to help others to thrive and succeed."

Since 2017, Comerica has donated more than 5,300 dresses to benefit local teens who otherwise may not be able to afford formal attire and experience the high school tradition of prom, including over 900 last year following a two-year postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When we eliminate obstacles and reduce challenges for those in need that open opportunities and offer experiences that enhance self-worth, we positively impact lives and help transform our communities," said Alison Vaughn, Jackets for Jobs Founder and Executive Director. "With the support of Comerica Bank, we are confident we can achieve this and help our youth by giving them a chance to attend their own special events with beauty and, most importantly, confidence. This is an exciting endeavor, and we look forward to hosting our boutique that can help so many teens this year."

Donation Locations

Individuals and local businesses, including bridal and dress shops from surrounding areas, seeking to donate dresses and accessories to the Comerica Prom Dress drive can do so at locations in the following 11 metro Detroit communities: Ann Arbor, Auburn Hills, Bloomfield Hills, Dearborn, Detroit, Grosse Pointe, Livonia, New Baltimore, Northville and Novi.

DETROIT : Those donating dresses and accessories to the Comerica Prom Dress Drive in Detroit can do so by dropping off items in the main lobby of the Comerica Bank Center located at 411 West Lafayette St.

The following Comerica Bank locations will accept donations:

Comerica Banking Centers

Ann Arbor | Stadium Blvd.-Pauline : 1969 W. Stadium Blvd., Ann Arbor, MI 48103

: 1969 W. Stadium Blvd., 48103 Auburn Hills | Auburn Hills Campus : 3501 Hamlin Rd., Ste. 1, Auburn Hills, MI 48326

: 3501 Hamlin Rd., Ste. 1, 48326 Bloomfield Hills | Woodward-Hunter : 36440 Woodward Ave., Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304

: 36440 Woodward Ave., 48304 Bloomfield Hills | Telegraph-Long Lake : 3910 Telegraph Rd., Ste. 100, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302

: 3910 Telegraph Rd., Ste. 100, 48302 Dearborn | Michigan-American : 16150 Michigan Ave., Dearborn, MI 48126

: 16150 Michigan Ave., 48126 Grosse Pointe | Fisher - St. Paul : 415 Fisher Rd., Grosse Pointe, MI 48230

: 415 Fisher Rd., 48230 New Baltimore | Gratiot -Cotton : 50300 Gratiot Ave., New Baltimore, MI 48051

: 50300 Gratiot Ave., 48051 Northville | Northville : 129 E. Main St., Northville, MI 48167

: 129 E. Main St., 48167 Novi | Grand River and Beck: 47440 Grand River, Novi, MI 48374

Comerica Offices

Detroit | Comerica Bank Center : 411 W. Lafayette St., Detroit, MI 48226

: 411 W. Lafayette St., 48226 Livonia | Livonia Operations Center: 39200 W. Six Mile Rd., Livonia, MI 48152

Comerica Bank, a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated, has served Michigan longer than any other bank with a continuous presence dating nearly 174 years to its Detroit founding in 1849. It is the largest bank employer in metro Detroit and has approximately 4,500 employees (FTE) statewide. With one of the largest banking center networks in Michigan, Comerica nurtures lifelong relationships with unwavering integrity and financial prudence. Comerica positively impacts the lives of Michigan residents by helping customers be successful, providing financial support that assists hundreds of charitable organizations, and actively participating in Detroit's downtown revitalization. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/Comerica, Twitter: @ComericaBank and Instagram: @comerica_bank. Download new Comerica Bank corporate logo.

Jackets for Jobs is an award-winning nonprofit organization that provides career clothing for metro Detroit job seekers. For over two decades, we have assisted over 35,000 job seekers put their best foot forward to obtain employment. For people experiencing barriers to employment and independence, clothing insecurity is real. It can mean not having anything to wear or not having the right thing to wear. Both are barriers to advancement. Jackets for Jobs provides a stable source of well-maintained and displayed clothing that is suitable for any need, from casual to workwear.

